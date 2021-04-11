Former Tennessee Titans star Eddie George named the Tennessee State Tigers coach





NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Tennessee State names Eddie George its new head soccer coach, sources told ESPN. George will replace Ron Reed, who has been with the Tigers since 2010 and set a record of 60-69. Reed’s departure is expected to be announced Monday, while George will be introduced Tuesday, sources told ESPN. George played back for the Tennessee Titans from 1996 to 2003, and the Tigers hope he will bring a much-needed spark to the program. The school is following a path similar to that of Jackson State, which NFL hired Hall of Famer Deion Sanders to take over the program in September. Jackson State is 4-3 in Sanders’ first season as a coach. Like Sanders, George does not have extensive coaching experience. Since retiring from the NFL in 2004, George has remained attached to Nashville while also becoming an actor, with appearances on Broadway and in film. George has been a mentor to several Titans players, most notably Derrick Henry, who attributes a hearty conversation with George as a contributing factor to his 2018 breakout season. The Tigers hope having a big name like George will help recruit and bring more focus to the university. The coaching staff already consists of former NFL cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Prior to his time in Tennessee, George was a star in the state of Ohio, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1995. His number 27 has been retired by both the Buckeyes and the Titans. Stadium first reported the news of George’s hiring in the state of Tennessee. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Chris Low contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos