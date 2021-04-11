6th person dies in alleged Phillip Adams shooting





A sixth person has died in the aftermath of the mass shooting reportedly conducted by ex-NFL player Phillip Adams on Wednesday. According to York County coroner Sabrina Gast, Robert Shook, the only surviving victim of the shooting, died of his injuries on Saturday. Shook was one of two HVAC technicians working in the house at the time of the shooting. According to WRAL, Shook called his supervisor after he was shot, and his supervisor then called the emergency number. Shook’s colleague, James Lewis, died on the spot. Shook, 38, is the sixth victim of the shooting allegedly carried out by Adams, a five-year NFL veteran. According to police, Adams drove two guns to Dr. Robert Lesslie’s house on Wednesday. Once arrived, he shot Lesslie, 70, dead; his wife Barbara, 69; their two young grandchildren (Adah, 9, and Noah, 5); and Lewis, 39. Adams, reportedly treated by Lesslie, later shot himself. Adams’ brains are being evaluated for CTE Guest told reporters on Friday that Adams’s family has given permission to have his brain tested for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) during the upcoming autopsy. She said the Medical University of South Carolina Charleston will perform the autopsy, and the coroners office will work with Boston University on the CTE study. CTE is a degenerative brain disease that develops as a result of repeated brain trauma and cannot be definitively diagnosed until after death. It has been found in the brains of athletes from a variety of sports, but is most commonly associated with football. Adams reportedly suffered several concussions during his five-year NFL career. His father, Alonzo, told the local TV channel WCNC he believes football played a role in what happened to his son. I can say he was a good boy, said Alonzo. I think football screwed him up. A sixth shooting victim allegedly committed by former NFL player Phillip Adams has died of his injuries. (AP Photo / Paul Sakuma) More from Yahoo Sports:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos