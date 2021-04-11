Men’s Tennis Captures 5-2 Louisville Victory – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





Box Score THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s men’s tennis took a 5-2 win over Louisville on Sunday afternoon at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The No. 32 Yellow Jackets (11-8, 5-6 ACC) sent the Cardinals (9-9, 3-6 ACC) in a close-up in doubles before taking over in singles and winning four lanes. Sunday’s game served as senior day for academic seniors Zummy farmer and Brandon Freestone In doubles, Tech bounced back after dropping third position and winning with number 50 Marcus McDanielAndres Martinin position one and in a tightly contested 7-6 show by Freestone /Pablo SchelcherMcDaniel / Martin are 2-2 together this season, while Martin is now 11-4 in dual match doubles. Freestone / Schelcher are now 5-3 in double match doubles when combined. Real freshmen Chen Dong was the first Jacket to score in singles, beating David Mizrahi 6-3, 6-3, in sixth position, taking his second straight win in singles and improving him to an 8-4 dual-match singles record. No. 24 Martin fell on lane two against Fabien Salle, but No. 20 McDaniel helped keep Tech afloat with a 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 attempt on Tin Chen. McDaniel holds a 15-3 dual match singles record and 7-3 in singles in conference play. After Schelcher lost position three to Sergio Hernandez, redshirt freshman Brandon McKinney sealed the Yellow Jacket victory in a third set tiebreaker 2-6, 6-0, 7-6 (4) against Matthew Fung. McKinney improves to a record of 8-8 dual match singles. Redshirt freshmen Keshav chopra the Cardinals finished in position four and earned a win over Josh Howard-Tripp to take his 10th win in dual match singles this year. Tech ends this season with a 7-5 record in-house. The Jackets will hit the road again next weekend, while Tech enters Boston College on Sunday, April 18, to conclude the 2021 regular season. No. 32 GT 5 vs. RV. Louisville 2

April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia (Ken Byers Tennis Complex) Singles competition

1. Marcus McDaniel (Georgia Tech) defeats. Tin Chen (Louisville men’s tennis) 6-1, 1-6, 6-4

2. Fabien Salle (Louisville Men’s Tennis) defeated. Andres Martin (Georgia Tech) 6-4, 7-5

3. Sergio Hernandez (Louisville Men’s Tennis) defeated. Pablo Schelcher (Georgia Tech) 7-5, 7-5

Keshav Chopra (Georgia Tech) def. Josh Howard-Tripp (Louisville Men’s Tennis) 6-4, 5-7, 6-2

5. Brandon McKinney (Georgia Tech) def. Matthew Fung (Louisville Men’s Tennis) 2-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7-4)

Chen Dong (Georgia Tech) def. David Mizrahi (Louisville Men’s Tennis) 6-3, 6-3 Doubles competition

1. Marcus McDaniel / Andres Martin (Georgia Tech) defeats. Fabien Salle / Matthew Fung (Louisville Gentlemen

Tennis) 7-5

2 Brandon Freestone / Pablo Schelcher (Georgia Tech) def. Tin Chen / Sergio Hernandez

(Louisville Men’s Tennis) 7-6 (8-6)

3. Alex Wesbrooks / Kyle Tang (Louisville Men’s Tennis) defeated.

Zummy Bauer / Brandon McKinney (Georgia Tech) 6-4 Match Notes:

No. 32 Georgia Tech 11-8 (5-6 ACC), RV. Louisville 9-9 (3-6 ACC)

Played outside

Order of finishing: Double (3, 1, 2), Single (6, 2, 1, 3, 5, 4) Alexander-Tharpe Fund The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech Athletics and provides scholarships, operations and facility support to Georgia Tech's more than 400 student athletes. Be a part of the Georgia Techs Everyday Champions development and help the Yellow Jackets compete for top-level college athletics championships by supporting the AT Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech's student athletes, and theSupport the Swarm Fund, created to give fans the opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum amid the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the yellow jackets, visitatfund.org For the latest information on Georgia Tech Mens Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Mens Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com

