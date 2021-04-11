Steamboat Youth Hockey gets creative and continues through the 2020-21 season

When Routt County went red on the state’s COVID-19 dial, the Howelsen Hill Ice Arena was closed. The Steamboat Youth Hockey Association got creative and played pond hockey on Hahns Peak Lake. (Photo courtesy of Kerry Shea)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS The 2020-21 Steamboat Stampede Youth Hockey season brought with it a series of challenges that the sport has never encountered before. With the uncertainty of the season, there was a strongly unified message; do whatever it takes to save our season and keep our kids busy with hockey. For some children, it is the only group interaction they get when they participate in distance learning. Their physical health, mental health and general well-being is supported by participation in youth hockey. This year it is more important than ever to provide a sense of normalcy and camaraderie in an environment that changes by the minute.

The hardest part of this season so far, said 11-year-old Steamboat Stampede player Shea Shorland, isn’t that we’ve spent so much time hanging out with our team or playing the same number of games.

When they come to the rink, their faces light up when they see each other to practice and team unity is evident as teams grow together.

They continue to face the challenge of ever-changing rules, creating an opportunity where youth hockey can still operate and also remain within county and state compliance, said Ryan Dingle, director of Steamboat Stampede Youth Hockey.

One of the changes is visible as soon as you walk through the door of Howelsen Hill Ice Rink. A tablet is on a stand when you walk through the door. The device detects body temperature, the reading flashes green across the screen and displays the normal temperature. Players, coaches and spectators are then allowed on the court.

A major change to which programs across the country had to be adapted is that players and coaches must wear masks while playing the fastest match on ice. If the mask falls under the nose, the referee issues a warning to that team. The Steamboat Stampede organization provided each player and coach with a Steamboat Stampede buff to support this new security measure.

Everything changed in the late fall. The City of Steamboat Springs went red on the COVID-19 Dial level, which meant there were no gatherings within more than 10 people. This ended team practices indefinitely. Ice practices turned to zoom drills. Players swapped seeing each other on an ice shelf to see each other on a screen. Coaches got creative with off-ice challenges, showed links to view professional game footage, and gave hope and encouragement that our rink would reopen to continue the season.

The best unexpected positive is appreciating every opportunity you get to play hockey, U12 coach Diane Dwire said. In the past, when the hockey season was so demanding and so long, it was easy to take it for granted.

Changing rooms that were closed for most of the season finally reopened. There is a 25% capacity, so few parents can watch the practice, very different from last year when parents could gather in the lobby and in the stands to watch their kids on the ice.

Away games were filmed so that parents could later see their child’s strong rush or winning goal by clicking a link on their smartphone. A few outdoor games finally gave parents a chance to watch their child play and their child a moment to feel the family’s support at play.

We are lucky enough to have an Olympic cloth here in Steamboat, said Kerry Shea, president of Steamboat Stampede. When the facility closed due to COVID, it forced us to get creative and find new places to stay active. The closure, on a very positive note, gave us the opportunity to go back to our roots, where kids grab their sticks, skate and jump out of the pond.

Unexpected opportunities

Coaches and parents have spent hours shoveling and flooding the ice to get it in top condition. (Photo courtesy of Kerry Shea)



The court closure provided some unexpected recreational opportunities for these mountain town youth hockey players.

The teams played on Hahns Peak Lake, a mountain lake in North Routt that proved to be a real treat for hockey players and their families. Parents and technical staff shoveled snow for hours and even flooded the ice rinks in the middle of the night. This created an opportunity for grassroots hockey, the joy of skating outside, passing the puck to a teammate while breathing the mountain air and the kids feeling the sun on their faces.

Hahns Peak Lake is located high in the mountains, surrounded by strong and sturdy evergreen trees creating a scenic beauty and grassroots experience that will remain etched in memory. The rink closures encouraged creativity and created new traditions and cherished memories of outdoor hockey in the mountains. The minutes turn into hours and the day quickly turns into dusk on a frozen pond.

When a league game in Breckenridge was canceled for the Steamboat Stampede U19 girls’ team at the last minute, the team looked for an alternative. In the neighboring town of Keystone, the team dressed up and enjoyed an unexpected beautiful bluebird morning on the outdoor pond with full control boards and nets.

Soon a game of pond hockey followed in a ski town. The kids had a blast. A player’s creativity evolves in small areas and without supervision. It is a time when players can discover their own unique style and learn unlimited. The joy of hockey grows deeper, penetrating every fresh, innovative experience to the hearts and souls of players.

This community has a great staff and membership that has come together according to Dingle.

Hockey has not only been a lifeline for youth hockey in Colorado, but across the country. Hockey teams become family and it is a hockey family that is attached to each other throughout the country.

Perhaps one of the best lessons for youth players this year amid the uncertainty was to live in the moment, Shea said. Things can change at any time, so be there, be there and take it in.