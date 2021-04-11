Cricket SA’s Council of Members Collapses and Accepts a Ma …

From left: Minister of Sports Nathi Mthethwa. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images) | Stavros Nicolaou, Chairman of the CSA Interim Board. (Photo: included) | CSA Chairman Rihan Richards. (Photo: Frikkie Kapp / Gallo Images)

Cricket South Africa’s leadership has finally accepted that it should make reforms to its governance in accordance with a 2012 report written by Judge Chris Nicholson, but it was done under duress.

The 14-member Members Council (MC), Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) highest decision-making body, has turned around and approved constitutional changes to the structure.

Twelve days after overturning the mandate of an interim administration appointed by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa to accept a permanent, majority independent administration with an independent chairman, the Council of Members collapsed over the weekend.

At least three provincial presidents on the members ‘council crossed the picket line and agreed to accept Nicholsons’ recommendation of a majority independent council, creating a majority willing to accept reforms.

But the fact that they had to be coaxed at the end of a metaphorical barrel of a gun should be a reminder that CSA is still a long way from reform or repair.

Initially, eight members of the Members ‘Council voted against the amendment of CSA’s Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI), due to structural changes that would bring a clear separation of powers between a future permanent board and the Members’ Council.

A series of brief but direct meetings between Mthethwa and the Members Council, represented last week by CSA Chairman Rihan Richards, made it clear that anything less than full acceptance of Nicholson’s recommendations would not be tolerated.

In order to formalize the changes, the MOI must be adjusted, so that the Members’ Council must now vote to adopt the changes. That should be a formality given Mthethwa’s public outcry over the weekend, but if there’s one thing the power-hungry members of the Members’ Council have shown, it’s that they’re hardly doing anything for the greater sake of cricket.

While the two sides are still working out the required details, this agreement paves the way for the approval of a revised MOI that will hopefully be adopted at the next annual meeting, the Department of Sports said.

Given the developments over the weekend, CSA can now hold the overdue annual general meeting (AGM) to, among other things, form a new board.

I consider this breakthrough to be the end of my involvement in the current process, Mthethwa said in a statement.

Since the two points of difference were the main obstacles threatening the April 2021 AGM, I have no doubt that the required numbers needed to take over the MOI by the AGM will be met. The ball is now in the hands of both sides.

It is worrying that neither Richards nor the Members’ Council have publicly commented on the developments. Are they planning another move or are they just licking their wounds and waiting to quietly raise their heads above the parapet?

Interim board chairman Stavros Nicolaou hailed the breakthrough in the block by the Council of Members as a milestone for the South African cricket administration.

It [the agreement to accept amendments to the MOI] lays a solid foundation for transparent and healthy governance in the future, said Nicolaou.

It has been nine years since the Nicholson report recommended a majority independent council, and the moment has finally been taken to make a clean break with the past. It is a step towards a transparent, innovative and best-practice cricket board.

A new board, made up of individuals with a balance of skill, cricket knowledge, and the ability to be accountable, is required to manage the modern game. It is also hoped that this new governance structure will lay a foundation for success on the field and restore public confidence in the management of the game.

A new majority-independent board should ensure that our country regains its rightful place at the International Cricket Council (ICC).

We are aware of the deep public concern expressed about the failure of the board in cricket in the past. We trust that players, sponsors and all enthusiasts of the game will draw comfort from the latest developments and the historic agreement reached between the board and the MC.

The interim board will now have to set up an appointment committee together with the members’ council to assess candidates for a new board. If recent history has anything to offer, that process is unlikely to run smoothly.

The Council of Members has been obstructive throughout the process, even seeking legal advice last October to determine whether Mthethwa could prevent the establishment of the interim administration. That failed and added to the cost of the process at a time when CSA cannot afford to waste money.

A full report from the Interim Administration, outlining not only the way forward for CSA, but also forensic details of the fight against the Members’ Council, will be made public when their mandate expires on April 17. That promises to be instructive reading. DM