Men’s Tennis Honors Seniors; Fall to Georgia





BATON ROUGE– The LSU men’s tennis team was defeated Sunday afternoon by No. 10 Georgia, 4-0, at the LSU Tennis Complex. The Tigers fall to 11-11 season and in SEC game 3-8. Prior to the match, the LSU men’s tennis honored its three seniors: Malik Bhatnagar Joey Thomas , and Rafael Wagner , and Co-head coach Chris Brandi had nothing but praise for them. “All three are great people, great teammates and great leaders. They are great students and represented LSU in the right way. Tigers Tennis loves these guys and they are family forever.” Double While the final score was 4-0, the game was closer than advertised. In doubles, each field was tied around threes. The number 6 duo in the nation, Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink, showed why they are a top 10 duo, winning three consecutive matches, beating number 54. Ronald Hohmann and Rafael Wagner , 6-3. The Bulldogs then took the doubles Nick Watson and Boris Kozlov were defeated, 6-3. Singles The fight was also in singles, but the Tigers came up short. No. 54 Ronald Hohmann was the first to fall. Hohmann got the chance to push the first set to five, but shot past and No. 21 Trent Bryde finished both the first and second sets and won 6-4, 6-4. No. 25 Phillip Henning followed soon after with a win over freshmen Joao Graca 6-3, 6-4. Georgia took the game on track five after freshmen Benjamin Ambrosio fell to UGA’s Billy Rowe, 6-4, 6-2. Next one The Tigers will play their regular season finale on Thursday, April 11 against Alabama at the LSU Tennis Complex. This is a March 26 catch-up game after Alabama had to withdraw due to COVID-19 related issues. Results # 10 Georgia 4, # 40 LSU 0 Singles 1. # 21 Trent Bryde (UGA) beats. # 54 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 6-4, 6-4 2. Rafael Wagner (LSU) vs. # 89 Tyler Zinc (UGA) 4-6, 6-5, unfinished 3. # 25 Philip Henning (UGA) defeated. Joao Graca (LSU) 6-3, 6-4 4. Boris Kozlov (LSU) vs. Blake Croyder (UGA) 3-6, 6-3, 1-1, unfinished 5. Billy Rowe (UGA) defeats. Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU) 6-4, 6-2 6. Ben Koch (LSU) vs. Baptiste Anselmo (UGA) 4-6, 2-5, unfinished Double 1. # 6 Trent Bryde / Tyler Zink (UGA) beats. # 55 Ronald Hohmann Rafael Wagner (LSU) 6-3 2. Joao Graca Joey Thomas (LSU) vs. # 48 Blake Croyder / Billy Rowe (UGA) 4-5, unfinished Philip Henning / Erik Grevelius (UGA) defeated. Nick Watson Boris Kozlov (LSU) 6-3 Match Notes: Georgia 12-5; National ranking # 10 LSU 11-11; National ranking # 40 Order of arrival: Doubles (1,3); Singles (1,3,5) Official: Richie Weaver







