Philadelphia 76ers: Back to back vs. pelicans, thunder

The Philadelphia 76ers would have a story this weekend about two games in their matchups against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder. They’d have a rocky start in their loss to Zion Williamson and the Pelicans, but they’d get things back on track with an easy win over the Thunder.

Here are some numbers from the weekend’s matchups

Tobias Harris: A.

Harris would only play back to back in part one of these, sitting to the thunder because of a sore knee. Despite a rough crackdown on the pelicans, Harris would be one of the few bright spots.

He would be the team’s top scorer that night, scoring 23 points on fairly efficient 7-16 shots from the floor. Harris would also put in seven rebounds and three assists in his efforts.

This matchup would be a rare bad night for Joel Embiid, and Harris did everything he could to lead the attack. He would do anything to lead a late attack to storm a possible comeback, but it wouldn’t be enough.

After battling the game for it against the Celtics, Harris would not only get back on track against the Pelicans, but he would come on when needed. That’s why he walks away with an A.

Furkan Korkmaz: A-

One player who would perform well on both nights would be Furkan Korkamz. He started the game by throwing a nice spark off the bench against the Pelicans and hitting four threes on his way to scoring 12 points. Then Saturday would come to life against Thunder.

Korkmaz would be included in the starting line-up as Harris and Danny Green would be on the sidelines, and he would take full advantage of this opportunity.

With longer minutes, Korkmaz would burst out for 20 points and be the team’s second-best scorer behind Joel Embiid. He would hit four threes for the second consecutive game and steal a career-high five in the matchup.

The bank has had its struggles at times so when a player gets hot they have to ride on the momentum. Hopefully, Korkmaz can build a strong game this weekend and make another hot streak.

Ben Simmons: B +

Simmons would put in solid performances in both games, but there was one area that just left him an A.

In Friday’s loss to the Pelicans, he filled the stats, finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals. Simmons’ stain would be his turnover, where he would give the ball away six times.

Six turns is a bit of a concern for a player like Simmons, who is leading the offense. That said, he would take care of the ball much better in Saturday’s win over OKC.

Simmons would come out and score 13 points against the Thunder on great 5-9 shots. He would also provide three assists, flipping the ball zero times.

In addition to taking care of the ball, Simmons also experimented with his offensive play, where he would take multiple jump shots around the foul-line area.

Outside of the sales issues against the Pelicans, Simmons would put in a solid performance. The numbers aren’t flashy, but it keeps affecting every part of the game every night.

Joel Embiid: A.

No player had a greater day and day difference between the two games than Joel Embiid. Not many teams have been able to master the All-Star center, but the Pelicans have managed to do so.

Whether it was his knee and the brace he’s wearing now or the physicality of the match, Embiid was set to wrestle Friday night. He would score only 14 points on 5-16 shooting from the floor.

Saturday night would be a completely different story. Embiid took advantage of a weaker Thunder team and effortlessly put on a dominant show. He would shoot just under 60% off the floor on his way to leading the Sixers with 27 points in the win.

This back-to-back became something of a blessing in disguise for Embiid. So he could erase that poor performance against the pelicans and get back to his usual dominant self at both ends of the floor.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated in South Jersey. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA