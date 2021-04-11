Sports
Fans gush over Lewis McManus’ ‘cheating’ fiasco
Hampshire wicket-keeper Lewis McManus has been labeled a fraud by cricket fans following a controversial incident in his side’s win against Leicestershire in England.
McManus’ Hampshire won the weekend by an innings and 105 runs, but Hassan Azad’s dismissal from Leicestershire sparked outrage and resulted in an official complaint from the losing side.
Leicestershire filed a complaint with the English cricket authorities after a controversial stumping of McManus removed Azad in questionable circumstances.
Azad was defeated by Liam Dawson in a bizarre incident when McManus declined bail with his left hand, despite holding the ball in his right hand.
At first it seemed like the wicket-keeper was calling to be caught behind, but the square-legged umpire indicated that Azad was stumped.
Cricket laws state that the wicket can be put down fairly by a fielder with his / her hand or arm, provided the ball is held in the hand or hands so used, or in the hand of the arm so used.
Repeats showed that McManus didn’t have the ball in the same hand he turned bail with, so the dismissal should never have counted.
Rather than notify the referee of the foul, Hampshire allowed Azad to walk back to the pavilion, with McManus deciding not to acknowledge his illegal stumping.
The inexcusable act was condemned by the cricket world, with many fans labeling Hampshire wicket-keeper on social media as a “cheat”.
Wicketkeeper’s actions under fire
Leicestershire was outraged by the dismissal and released a statement after the game revealing they had been in touch with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to file a complaint.
For everyone at Leicestershire, Hampshire’s behavior has been extremely disappointing and has no place in the game, said Sean Jarvis, Leicestershire CEO.
I wrote to the ECB after the completion of this contract to express my concern and disappointment with what happened.
I hope we can resolve this matter quickly and proceed with the incident.
Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon added: We were disappointed with what happened and we spoke to the match referee, it’s something we don’t want to see in our game.
I’ve never seen it in all my years of cricket, and just wait and see how the ECB handles it.
Hampshire Captain James Vince defended McManus, insisting the incident was an accident.
Lewis is pretty down about the way it looks, but from his and our point of view, we didn’t realize there was a problem until a few times later, he said.
Spoke in a split second. Had we known immediately we would have called (Azad) back and knew Lewis if he knew exactly what he had done he would have said something.
