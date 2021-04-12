Five Chelsea hockey players earn D3 All State Honors





At the end of a season in which the Chelsea hockey team reached the Division 3 semi-finals, several Bulldogs have earned numerous post-season awards. The Bulldogs went 17-2-1 across the season overall and had five players earning D3 All State accolades for the 2021 season. First-team All State Honors went to forward Tyler Valik and defender Corbin Steele. Valik finished with 19 goals and 31 assists in the season to lead the Bulldogs in points. Tyler Valik Steele was the anchor for the Bulldogs defense, but was a force in the attacking end, also finishing with nine goals and 12 assists. Corbin Steele Second Team All State Honors went to junior Devin McIntyre. He finished with a team-high 27 goals in the season and had 13 assists. He has scored nine goals in the Bulldogs’ five playoff games. Devin McIntyre Goalkeeper Byron Bayer also earned the All State Honors from the second team. He won 11 games in the net during the season, giving up just 20 goals in 14 starts and three shutouts. Byron Bayer Michael Jones was another force for the Chelsea defense, conceding just 25 goals in 20 games. Jones finished with nine assists in the season. Michael Jones







