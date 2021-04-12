Matsuyama Hideki – What you need to know about the 2021 Masters winner

Matsuyama Hideki’s historic win at the 2021 Masters in Augusta marks a groundbreaking moment in Japanese and Asian golf, here are a few things you probably didn’t know about him

Matsuyama Hideki became the first-ever Japanese man to win a Major Golf when he claimed the Masters in Augusta on Sunday, April 11.

Matsuyama shredded the history books with every spectacular iron, every quiet putt, hitting a final day round of 73 to finish on -10, a single shot ahead of the second-placed 24-year-old rookie Will Zalatoris

Matsuyama led the night after a staggering round of 65 on Saturday, but came in on Sunday morning after a somewhat shaky start, steady and never broke – at the 10th hole, he was five shots ahead of Zalatoris.

Hearts jumped to Japanese mouths all over the world when a hot Matsuyama iron bombed hole in the water on the 15th, Xander Schauffele He climbed to second place behind him, but the nervous Matsuyama made up for it with just a single shot.

The 29-year-old was relentless all day long, and as he hit a monstrous ride across the 18th fairway, he could barely help but smile.

But winning a Masters is never easy, he’d been flawless with the wedge in hand all weekend, but now his second shot suddenly hit the sand, another obstacle he easily overcame, and the rest is history.

Putting on the green jacket was a moment: the first ever Asian-born Masters winner.

In the early days of these Masters it was the reigning Olympic champion Justin got up led the attack, but the quietly brilliant Matsuyama took the lead when it mattered most and never let go.

As sensational as this win is, you can’t say it came out of nowhere with 14 global wins, seven major career top-10s, four Presidents Cup appearances and a No. 2 world rankings already on Matsuyama’s timeline. .

He follows the path that has been paved past Higuchi Hisako who won the LPGA Championship in June 1977, making her the first Asian-born player to win a major championship, male or female.

It took 42 for the next Japanese major.

In August 2019 Hinako Shibuno, has her name etched on the Women’s British Open trophy, and now Matsuyama has joined this exclusive club in 2021.

Here are five things you may not know about the Japanese man of the moment.

1. A private person in public life

While it’s nearly impossible to stay low as a professional golfer, Hideki values ​​discretion and doesn’t share much.

His social media is limited to a few game shots and his personal life is rarely shown or discussed in interviews.

He is really shy Golf today Japan journalist Eiko Oizumi said in 2017, he doesn’t want to show his private life. “

Politeness and protocol keep Japanese journalists unwilling to ask about his personal life, and Hideki is happy to let his game do the talking.

2. Hideki: husband, father, golfer

Despite his discretion, the Japanese star does lead a normal life, he is married and is also a father.

He revealed at the Northern Trust in August 2017 that he was married in January of the same year.

So why would you keep it hidden for so long?

Nobody really asked me if I was married, ” he said, “so I didn’t have to answer that question.

But I felt like it would be a good time after the PGA because our baby was born and I thought it would be a good time to let everyone know.

From the left, he enjoys fishing, watching baseball, and playing table tennis.

3. Hideki is a winner at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic course

From an early age, his father had introduced him to golf when he was four years old, and later moved to high school to gain access to better golf facilities.

Born February 1992 in Matsuyama, Ehime, his favorite player was Tiger Woods and one of his greatest memories of golf is how Tiger won the 1997 Masters.

24 years later, it was Tiger who saw him win.

Hideki became the world’s number one male amateur in June 2012, sticking to that ranking for a week.

A year later, he turned pro, just a few months after his twentieth birthday.

Matsuyama became the first Japanese amateur to qualify for the Masters with a victory at the Asia Amateur Championship in 2010 and, exciting for Olympic fans, the victory came at the 2020 Olympics.

The Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Even better news is that he won the event again in 2011 and was the only player to date to win it twice in a row. Although the track has had a pre-Olympic makeover, it will still bring fond memories and positive energy into play this summer.

4. Matsuyama and Solidarity

Off the fairway, Hideki also becomes involved in charity and social work, most recently he and fellow Japanese golfer Ishikawa Ryo raised money to donate to a support group helping people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The players posted golf equipment and merchandise on Yahoo Auctions in the summer of 2020 and also shot YouTube videos of the two in practice and conversation.

The pair said presenting their decision was the best way to contribute to the fight against the pandemic was to showcase their activities to fans.

We would like to express our condolences to those who have suffered or died from the novel coronavirus, the two said in a statement posted on the Ishikawas website.

We are also grateful to the health workers in Japan and abroad who are doing everything we can every day. We have always been encouraged by our fans and we draw strength from that and try our best.

Matsuyama, ranked 22nd in the world, is the best Japanese player on the PGA Tour. Ishikawa won three tournaments on Japan’s domestic tour last year.

5. Matsuyama’s signature swing

That break at the top of his backswing has become famous, and you’ll find dozens of slo-mo analysis videos online that are likely to multiply after this weekend’s performance.

But the Augusta champion says it’s not something he does on purpose, but the result of trying to be as slow as possible at the top.

His game will be analyzed and dismantled and reassembled for some time to come, but for Matsuyama, and the millions of Japanese fans who watch around the world, it’s time to celebrate, they’ll hope there will be more in this summer. Tokyo 2020 is coming.