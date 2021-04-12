You haven’t heard the latest from Will Zalatoris at the Masters

AUGUSTA, GA. – Apparently he came out of nowhere. However, the truth is that Will Zalatoris has always been there. He just took a more anonymous route.

Zalatoris, 24, didn’t win the Masters on Sunday, but he made it interesting for a while. That he’s given himself a shot in his rookie appearance at Augusta National is revealing, but only if you’re unaware of his strong backstory and recent wave of success over the past year.

“I’m not very surprised; I know some of you are,” said Scottie Scheffler, who has been playing golf with Zalatoris since childhood. I’ve ever seen. Every week when he can only get a few putts to fall, you’ll see him up there on the scoreboard. “



Zalatoris shot 2-under-par 70 on Sunday, with only a short early back-nine blip that kept him from putting more pressure on Hideki Matsuyama, who became the first Japanese man to win a major championship. Zalatoris, with birdies on two of his last four holes, finished just one stroke back to secure himself a spot in the 2022 Masters and further cement his rise in the official World Golf Ranking.

The former Wake Forest player does all of this despite not being a full-time member of the PGA Tour. He made his way to the US Open in September based on his position on the Korn Ferry Tour – the PGA Tour’s development tour – where he had 11 consecutive top-20 finishes. He made good at the US Open performance, finishing in a tie for sixth place with Winged Foot. He hasn’t looked back.

“Absolute dream,” Zalatoris said after scoring 70-68-71-70. ‘To be in a situation … I’ve been dreaming about it for twenty years. I thought I did a really good job this week just enjoying the moment but not letting it get to me.

“I think on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, I’ll let everything settle in a little bit and then back to work on Thursday. So it was an absolute treat, and of course it’s motivating but of course very exciting to fall short of one and be disappointed. to be. ”

Two years ago, Zalatoris was ranked 1514th in the world. When the 2020-21 PGA Tour began in September, it had no standing. He played in the development phase Korn Ferry Tour in 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was no Qualifying tournament last fall.

But he had that US Open exemption. And that finish at Winged Foot meant everything. It led to more starts, often through sponsor exemptions. And when he joined the Masters, he had already earned special limited-time status for this season, meaning he could accept unlimited invitations. Prior to the Masters, he had earned 647 points, which would put him 32nd on the FedEx Cup points list.

“I actually wanted to be on this stage all my life,” he said.

In two major championships as a professional, Zalatoris now starts a tie for sixth and a second. He is 27th in the world.

“It’s great to see,” said Webb Simpson, who, like Zalatoris, is a Wake Forest graduate. ‘He played phenomenal golf. I think it’s a will to a lot of guys who don’t have status just to see it can be done with six months of really good play. I’ve heard he’s been a great player for a long time. Not a big surprise to me. ”

Of course, first-timers are not allowed to do this. Fuzzy Zoeller is the only player to have won the tournament – apart from the first two years in 1934 and 1935 – in his first attempt.

Zoeller did so in 1979 and ended up in a play-off when Ed Snead boemaned the last three holes. Zoeller birdied the second extra hole to win Snead and Tom Watson.

No one has accomplished that feat in 42 years. Spieth got close in 2014, finishing second before winning the following year. And others flirted with the first place as a rookie, but came up short.

“I’ve played with him a lot in the last year and a half,” said Spieth, the 2015 Masters winner who finished in third place this year. “Now that I have seen him progress and his confidence has only continued to grow over the past year and a half, I am not surprised. It is very difficult this weekend to get to the position he was in the last group on Saturday. a different feeling.

“Then, in this wind, to control his high ball flight and make putts on these greens when you don’t see other greens like this one, especially in windy conditions, I thought it was extremely impressive.”

There is a lot of fun about Zalatoris. Despite his light frame – he’s listed at six feet, 165 pounds – he seemingly hits the ball forever. And he has an exemplary iron game; he was second to Spieth for the week in greens in regulation with 53 out of 72.

And he loved every step.

“It was pretty cool,” he said. “If you look at the cameras every day when I cross the bridge at 12, I look back because my day told me,“ Look back and enjoy it because it’s a view you don’t really get. The fact that you’re doing this in the Masters, that’s your point to think about how cool it is to be here. ”