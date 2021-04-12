LIVESTREAM CRICKET: Sparks v Embers





A who’s who of junior boys cricket talent will line up at the State Under 16 Cricket Boys final to be livestreamed on courier-mail.com.au and News’ affiliates starting Monday. The streaming takes place on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. We only stream from Field 1, which means that four of the six games played here will be live from Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast. The carnival should have been played in January, but the rain ruined all chances of continuing the competition. THE GRID Monday, 9.30am SPARKS v EMBERS (Caloundra Field 1) FLASH vs FLARES (Caloundra Field 2) Tuesday, 9.30am FLARES / SPARKS (Caloundra Field 1) 1.30 pm: FLASH – EMBERS (Caloundra Field 1) Wednesday, 9.30am EMBERS v FLARES (Caloundra Field 1) SPARKS v FLASH (Caloundra Field 2). Toowoomba Grammar School batsman Rex Tooley. Image, John Gass St Patrick’s College number 1 batsman Charles Moore, the GPS First XI ‘leading run scorer Harry Sheppard, his Ipswich Grammar School and Ipswich Hornets teammate Jack Geldard, Tom Malone (Nudgee College, Toombul) all rounder Tom Campbell (Norths, Terrace), Padua College Ace Ryan Pembroke, Valley’s Hugh Weibgen (Brisbane Grammar School) and Redlands’ swing bowling sensation Henry Zietsch (Churchie) will take center stage. Churchie and Redlands swing bowler Henry Zietsch. Photo by Richard Gosling But the talent doesn’t stop there, with the farm boys unleashing their best young guns. Darling Downs pair Rex Tooley and Callum Galvin bounce off a successful summer of GPS cricket with Toowoomba Grammar School, while Far North Queensland talents like Jarrod Camer and Jake Hansen and Central Queensland’s Josh Welsh and Christian Payne emerge. Dylan Crees. Photo by Richard Gosling THE TEAMS Embers Charles Moore (Sandgate), Pavaan Singh (Toombul), Tom Campbell (Captain, Norths), Ashton Gumm (Gold Coast), Ryan Pembroke (Toombul), Lucas Sefont (Ipswich), Dylan Crees (Souths), Jack Geldard (Ipswich) , Lachlan Holmes (Wests), Joe Fry (DDSWQ), Tom Malone (Toombul), Ryan Harten (Valleys). Ryan Pembroke in the AIC Cricket match between Padua College and St Peters Lutheran College in Banyo, Saturday February 22, 2020 (AAP Image / Richard Walker) Sparks Harry Sheppard (Captain, Ipswich), Toby Weston (Wynnum), Sam Bell (Uni), Angus Tolhurst (Valleys), Ashton Muir (Sunshine Coast), Lachlan Mair (Redlands), Lachlan Aitkin (Gold Coast), James Pullar (Redlands) )), Eshwin Kapoor (Toombul), Soham Sane (Souths), Callum Vidler (Valleys), Tom Gillet (Wests). Callum Galvin hits for Toowoomba Grammar School (TGS) against The Southport School (TSS) in GPS Competition 1st XI round seven cricket at Mills Oval, TGS, Saturday March 13, 2021. Photo: Kevin Farmer Torches Rex Tooley (DDSWQ), Dan Seaton (SRDCC), Hugh Weibgen (Captain, Valleys), Josh Martin (Wynnum), John Isoardi (Souths), Callum Galvin (DDSWQ), Jack Sonter (Wests), John Joyce (Valleys), Sahal Khatree (Ipswich), Cody Reynolds (Gold Coast), Henry Zietsch (Redlands), Lachlan Hartshorn (Toombul). Harry Sheppard will be one of the captains. Photo by Richard Gosling Flash Jarrod Camer (NQCA), Riley Jackson (MW), John Mclean (NQCA), Josh Welsh (Captain, CQ), Matthew Wilkins (CFN), Zane Newton (MW), Reece Foley (NQCA), Jake Hansen (CQ), Christian Payne (NQCA), Ryan Scodellaro (NQCA), Oscar Morrison-Beard (NQCA), Harry Fortesque (MW). Originally published as LIVESTREAM CRICKET: Who’s who of junior talent







