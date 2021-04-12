Bridgewater-Raynham coach Dan Buron, a football fan, reflects on time well spent in the game

So he turned it off and spent the next hour quietly thinking about a coaching life.

I realized I’m lucky, he said with red-rimmed eyes after losing 28-19 to Brockton Saturday in the Southeast Conference inaugural championship game. I have a beautiful family. I have great friends. I have been lucky enough to coach with Bridgewater-Raynham, my alma mater. It’s not about me, it’s about the kids.

If you’ve ever been to Buron you’ve heard that phrase. In the seven minutes he spent with reporters after his last game, he used it three times.

It’s really not about me, it’s about these kids, he insisted.

For Buron, those are no empty words. Saturday’s loss marked his last game as the Trojans’ head coach after 28 seasons, 207 wins (and 91 losses … and two draws), seven Super Bowl appearances and two state championships (1998 and 2000). But none of those stats were at the forefront when he posed for teary photos with his seniors.

I am so proud of anyone who has ever put on a BR football uniform, he said. There have been many and they hold a special place in my heart. I hope I did them well.

Brockton’s Peter Colombo, right, and Bridgewater-Raynham’s Dan Buron, hug each other at the end of Saturday’s game. DebeeTlumacki

Run back Anthony Morrison who just finished rushing for 142 yards and a score, giving him 1,225 yards and 13 touchdowns in five games, was one of those players.

Freshman, I was a shy little quarterback and he developed me into a man through hard work and dedication, said the Williams-bound senior. He taught me so much. I owe much of my success here to Coach Buron and I will certainly miss him.

Senior lineman added Andrew Denneno: He’s the best coach I’ve had. He knows how to push us to the limit and get the best out of us. He knows how to make us the best players we can be. He pushes us further than we think we can go. He is a great coach.

But Buron’s Hall of Fame legacy was far from guaranteed when he was hired to replace Frank Almeida in 1993 at the ripe old age of 31. Buron was a former Trojan fullback, a tight and middle linebacker under coach Paul UrbanAfter graduating from BR in 1980, he played outside linebacker and defensive end at Holy Cross.

After coaching ends with Wareham, Bishop Feehan and Bourne, he ends up at his alma mater. Three years later, he took his first team to the Super Bowl. Between 1996 and 2001, the Trojans achieved five Super Bowls, two of which they won. They returned with back-to-back performances in 2009 and 2010.

Known on the sidelines for his expressive style, Buron’s reputation can be intimidating to a prospective freshman.

At first, it can be scary when you’re 13 years old and you hear a man scream, Denneno said. But when you get to know him, he’s a great guy. Off the field, he is the nicest man I know.

Dan Buron will shout instructions to his team on Saturday. DebeeTlumacki

He’s the best coach I’ve ever had, senior lineman repeated Billy DonnellyHe’s a guy with a hard nose. Hell if you mess up, but be the first to congratulate you when you play a big piece. It’s stupid, this is the end.

While Buron’s last game at the helm of BR had no storybook end, it still showed off the tough, gritty Buron approach.

This is my 301st game and there was only one game I could look back on and say that BR wasn’t playing hard all four quarters. That’s all I ask of them, he said. I am so proud of many things when I look back. I am surrounded by so many good people. It’s been a great ride for me.

But don’t expect the ride to be completely over.

I’ll take the next trap off and then I’d like to be back, Buron said. I was recently lobbying for a job with Peter (Colombo) in the (Boston) Herald. I like coaching. I just need some time off. I think I learned that last fall.

Buron, also a longtime basketball officer, will retire after 17 years as the school’s athletic director in June.

The Ferullos had their fingerprints all over North Andovers 27-20 Friday night victory on the road against Dracut. Steven Jack, and Brian Ferullo each made an impact in the victory the first time the three brothers have ever played in the same game.

They push each other in a positive way, Coach said John DubzinskiThey get the best out of each other which is great.

Steven, a senior captain, acts as the workhorse running back for the 2-3 Scarlet Knights. Jack Ferullo offers more elusiveness as a junior halfback while doubling up as a linebacker.

Coach John Dubzinski is impressed by Steven, Jack and Brian Ferullo’s playing. Mark Lorenz

Brian also plays linebacker, but he had to fight some bad luck to join his brothers. The sophomore sprained his ankle earlier this year. He then joined the JV squad and was promptly sidelined for 10 days for tracking down COVID-19 contracts from a match with Malden Catholic.

We knew we were getting into the game [Friday] that they would all play, Dubzinski said, so I said, [Steven], have you ever played together on the same team? He said no.

Dubzinski says that in practice the trio hold each other accountable. One-on-one exercises create a special energy when brother is against brother. All three deserve credit for their toughness.

Nothing really upsets them, Dubzinski said. They are physical; they do not shy away from contact. They are prototypical footballers in their own right.

North Quincy senior Liam Hines was the Sunday star, who carries 161 yards and two touchdowns on 26 as the Red Raiders (3-1) closed Quincy 21-0 in the 88th edition of their rivalry game. Hines also made 8 tackles in free safety. Junior linebacker Michael Gorman had team high 9 tackles, and senior fullback / defensive end Sean Jackson was huge on special teams (3 tackles).

The South Shore League used the future MIAA power rating system (scheduled for statewide format starting Fall 2021) to seed its crossover championship game next weekend. The result: Middleborough, at 3-1, will receive Tobin Division champion Abington (4-1) on Friday night at 6pm in place of 5-0 Rockland, due to the strong schedule. Middleborough’s loss was against the power of Division 1 Bridgewater-Raynham. The other SSL crossovers: Mashpee / Rockland, East Bridgewater / Cohasset, Norwell / Hull.

Due to a lot of delay, the Catholic Conference has decided to abandon the plan for a four-team play-off to determine the champions this spring. Instead, the conference plays a seven-week schedule with the best record taking a league title. This allows delayed matchups, such as the showdown between No. 1 Catholic Memorial and No. 4 Xaverian, with the unbeaten contenders competing in West Roxbury at 12 noon on Saturday.

The Greater Boston League delayed the start of the Fall II season until April 23, with football games kicking off that week. The GBL will play a short schedule in April and May, with Everett traveling to Revere on May 14 for a major showdown.

Ethan Fuller and Nate Weitzer also contributed to this story.