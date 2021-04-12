Penn men’s tennis picks up first wins of the season against Villanova and Drexel

The Quakers will try to build their momentum against St. Joseph’s next week



Penn Men’s Tennis celebrated their first win of the shortened season against Villanova. Zach Smith and Jason Hildebrandt won their doubles and then Penn won all single games. Credit: Chase Sutton

Penn people tennis entered his weekend with the chance to get into the win column for the first time in 2021, after dropping the opening game against Temple.

The Quakers were successful in straightening the ship last weekend when they defeated both Villanova and Drexel in a few home games at the Hamlin Tennis Center. On Friday, Red and Blue swept all six singles matches to cruise past the Wildcats. The next day, the Quakers used a strong showing in doubles to propel them to a match win over the Dragons.

In Friday’s game, the duo of sophomores Zach Smith and junior Jason Hildebrandt played a big part in the Quakers’ victory. Despite Penn losing overall doubles to Villanova, Smith and Hildebrandt won their matchups. While it was Villanova who took the early lead in the match by winning the doubles, Penn was able to jump back and use their success in singles to beat their rival in town.

It was great to fight back, said Hildebrandt. It was a great team effort, winning all singles. It’s even a bigger achievement after being dropped [the doubles] [to] compete as well as a team.

While most singles matches were decisive victories in favor of Reds and Blue, Hildebrandt’s match against Villanovas Josh Robinson was fiercely contested. Although the match had already been decided by then, the match still had meaning for both Hildebrandt and the Quakers.

It was a hard-fought victory, said Hildebrandt. I think my opponent played really well. I saw the other guys win, and luckily we were in a position where we had already won the match, but it’s not only important for me to have a positive moment, but also for the team to show them that I am also winning tough competitions there.

Hildebrandt took the early advantage with a 6-3 victory in the first set, but then handed the second set over to Robinson. In the extended third set, however, it was Hildebrandt who came out on top with a 10-7 score, securing the sweep for Penn.

With the win over Villanova, Penn had balanced his record by playing against Drexel on Saturday night. Unlike on Friday, where the Quakers lost the doubles and used singles points to come out on top, the team managed to win the doubles.

The Red and Blues No. 1 doubles by Hildebrandt and Smith won their third consecutive opening match for doubles. The Quakers took the doubles in second place when duo Aditya Gupta and Harsh Parikh defeated duo Youssef Lahlou and Gustav Wogen. While Penn was unable to complete the sweep in the doubles action, with Sameer Gangoli and Jonah Jurick falling in the No. 3 matchup, the team started the match with the doubles point.

With the momentum of the doubles, the team transferred its success to the singles action. Gupta defeated Drexel’s No. 1 singles, Lahlou, in straight sets to kick-start the singles action. After Guptas ‘win, Smith and Aleks Huryn were able to take the Quakers’ overall match win with outright wins in their matchups. Hildebrandt and Jurick also won their respective singles matches, with Jeff Zucker being the only one to give up a point to his Dragons counterpart.

With his few wins over the weekend, Penn is well equipped to continue with the rest of the program to build on this success. Although the season is short, the team is grateful for every opportunity to compete side by side and showcase their hard work.

We were very grateful for every game we can have, said Hildebrandt. Now they were all very grateful to have competition at all. I remember the first match against Temple was just an incredible experience, competing against the guys again.

The Reds and Blues will have their chance to continue their success and build their team spirit on Wednesday, when they host local rival St. Josephs.