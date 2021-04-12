China celebrates 50th anniversary of ping-pong diplomacy that thawed an earlier chill with US Apple Daily

50 years ago, Chinese diplomats and state-run media commemorated historic table tennis matches between athletes from China and the United States on Saturday that marked a turning point in diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an apparent attempt to take tensions to new heights over a number of recent disputes.

Both sides should be propagating the spirit of ping pong diplomacy as they are now making potentially critical choices at a crossroads in their relationships, said Chinese Ambassador to Washington, Cui Tiankai, in a recorded speech played at an event in Shanghai on the occasion of the 50th. anniversary of the competitions. Chinese diplomats in other American cities also published articles to mark the event on Saturday.

Ping pong diplomacy refers to a series of table tennis games in Guangzhou, Beijing and Shanghai between Chinese and American athletes, who began their historic visit to the mainland on April 10, 1971. The games paved the way for US President Richard Nixons’ visit to China the following year, resumption of trade relations and the eventual recognition of the People’s Republic of China in 1979. In the wake of the Korean War in 1950, the US had an economic containment policy towards China adopted.

Cui accused some in the US of restricting exchanges between the two countries because of prejudices about China. He said both nations should find common ground and remove such barriers for the sake of their people.

The official Xinhua News Agency quoted US expert on China Daniel Wright in his English-language report, saying he said the two countries should continue to play ping-pong to facilitate human-to-human exchanges.

Another official news agency, China News Service, said in an article that the 1971 matches were still worth commemorating as they were a reminder of hope for US-China relations.

China Central Television recalled how American athlete Glenn Cowan met Chinese table tennis players at a World Championship match in Nagoya in 1971, a meeting that led to a visit by the American teams to mainland China that year. It also quoted Nixon’s comments during his visit that the people of the US and China should not be enemies.

Reports by China’s official media outlets suggested that Beijing used the 1971 event to influence US public opinion and counter the US government’s hostile policies toward China, Hong Kong-based veteran commentator Johnny Lau said on mainland affairs. .

The mainland leaders also seemed to be looking for the best level to maintain tension with the US by showing their good will regarding the historic table tennis games, Lau told Apple Daily.

However, both Lau and another political commentator, Willy Lam, said they doubted Beijing’s propaganda would have much of an impact on the way people in the US viewed China. This was due to increasingly fierce competition between the two countries in many areas, Lam said.

