When and where to watch the cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan





After losing the three-match One Day International series 1-2, South Africa organizes trail 0-1 in the four-match T20 International series. One defeat and they will face another series defeat in the shortest format of the game. (More cricket news) The last time they won a T20I series was in 2019, against the visiting Sri Lankans. After that, the Proteas suffered four series defeats while drawing one. The number of defeats catches up with the number of wins. It’s 22-18 in 49 series, including the ongoing showdown against Pakistan. However, the Proteas still have a 4-2 lead in the head-to-head record against Pakistan; but at this rate it will soon lean towards the advantage of their opponents. They recently lost a three-game streak in Pakistan 1-2, which was only the second in their seven games. Now, a confident Pakistani squad under Babar Azam is all ready to make two in two and win their third series in eight games. For the record, Pakistan are playing their 55th series and have won 30. South Africa’s chances have also been badly dented as their five match winners – Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje – have left the national team for a more lucrative Indian Premier League. Pakistan, on the other hand, is at full strength and supported by their recent run wins. Azam & Co don’t give an inch. This will be their 10th meeting in T20I’s and they now have a 9-9 win loss record. Pakistan has won four of the last five matches. That more or less sums up the story. But this young South African side has some insane talents. Monday might just be the day they come to the party, even if their more illustrious countrymen share a bigger platform in India. What happened in the first game: With Temba Bavuma off the track due to an injury, Heinrich Klaasen took control. And he did lead from the front, scoring fluently 50 on 28. And along with opener Aiden Markram’s 32-ball 51, the Proteas seemed ready to place a big total. But they ended up setting a target of 189. Then came the answer, with Mohammad Rizwan hitting an unbeaten 74 out of 50. The opener might have anchored the innings in the final ball thriller, but it was Faheem Ashraf who put the finishing touches to the chase. He hit 30 of 14 balls. Hasan Ali also played his part with the bat, hitting nine of three balls. It was tense indeed. Unfortunately, three South Africans – Wihan Lubbe, Sisanda Magala and Lizaad Williams – made their debut in that match. Williams even got the bowl last, while Pakistan needed eleven. What learning stoppage! With that, here are match and broadcast data: Match: 2nd T20I cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan

Date: April 12 (Monday)

Time: 6:00 pm IST / 5:30 pm PT / 2:30 pm local

Location: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg TV channels: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar Probably XIs: South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wihan Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shasmi. Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf. Playing XIs in the last game: South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Pite van Biljon, Wihan Lubbe, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi. Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf. Plows: South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wihan Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen (w / c), Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryn Dupavillon, Bjorn Fortuin , Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius. Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood. For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

