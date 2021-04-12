Tennis is struggling against Baylor, Texas this weekend





The Kansas State tennis team faced two top-ten teams at Mike Goss Tennis Stadium last weekend when it took on No. 9 Baylor (18-3, 5-1) and No. 2 Texas (20-1) on Saturday. , 7-0) on Sundays. The Wildcats struggled in doubles against Baylor. Baylor took an early 1-0 lead in the game after dominating appearances on lanes one and two. “Doubles was another disappointment,” said head coach Jordan Smith in a press release to K-State Athletics. “So until we get better in this area, we can’t beat a team like Baylor. We responded well in singles and had five competitive matches. “ Related: Related article Read now K-State tried to regain control of the game in singles. Sophomore Ioana Gheorghita and junior Anna Turco both pushed their opponents to their limits, but eventually lost. With Baylor also winning on lanes three and four, the game was decided. Although the match was decided, sophomore Karine-Marion Job and junior Maria Linares were allowed to finish their matches because they had gone to three sets. Job, who had dropped the first set against No. 57 Mel Krywoj, managed to find his way back into her match and took an impressive win, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. Linares took the first set in her match with Jessica Hinojosa and dropped the second. In the third set tiebreaker, Linares won 10-6, which gave her a three-set victory. “Big wins for KJ (Karine-Marion Job) and Maria (Linares) today,” said Smith. “They are both doing a fantastic job competing in our top two. Another ranked win for KJ. Each of our ladies had to run a distance, but they should feel good about how well they closed their matches. “ The Wildcats faced a second top ten team on Sunday in as many days as against No. 2 Texas. Despite a better try, K-State dropped the double play again to give Texas an early lead. With four of Texas’ singles players in the top 125 in the ITA National Singles poll, it was a tough battle for the Wildcats. “Texas is deep and deserves to be where they are in the rankings,” said Smith. “The doubles were better for us than yesterday. We gave them too much respect at the beginning of singles. “ The afternoon didn’t get much better for the Wildcats as Texas played sweep singles and won two sets to none every game, giving the Longhorns a 7-0 victory. Despite the loss, the team still has confidence in itself and will bounce back stronger. “I think it’s important to know that we are still a good team, believe in ourselves and are assertive when necessary,” said Job. The Wildcats will try to finish the season strong against No. 47 Oklahoma State (9-10, 2-4) on Friday and No. 25 Oklahoma (12-5, 3-3) on Sunday at Mike Goss Tennis Stadium. These games will be very important to K-State as it appears to be moving up the standings ahead of the Big 12 Championship in Waco, Texas on April 22-25.

