UF club hockey team overcomes pandemic challenges to prepare for the next season
Britney Bunbanlu packed her bag for the two-hour trip to Tampa in late March 2020.
Bunbanlu, a defensive hockey player from the UF club, was looking forward to a high-quality competition against the University of Tampa.
The game never happened. They never drove to Tampa.
The COVID-19 pandemic swept through Florida, suspending the trip for the UF club’s hockey team. With only four or five games a year, the players felt crushed and hoped for a short-lived pandemic.
It was very disappointing, Bunbanlu said.
They were looking forward to the Virginia Beach national hockey tournament that fall. She too fell victim to the pandemic.
That’s what we work towards every year before the end of the season, said team chairman Gina Allegrini.
A year later, the team is still waiting for permission to travel outside the state of Florida again. The season ends on April 23 and the team has yet to travel. Their last game was Fall 2019.
Despite the roadblocks the pandemic caused, they didn’t stop Allegrini from setting up an off-season conditioning program.
Allegrini had the team use an app called Social Steps. They exercised from home, tracked each other’s steps while running, and did other training activities.
Ashley Memmolo, a 20-year-old UF zoology junior, virtually competed with her teammates as the app tracked their progress.
The remote group training sessions kept everyone involved with the team, Memmolo said. Allegrini even rewarded the winner of the weekly challenge with a gift voucher.
It was a fun alternative to practice, and we could essentially still be connected, she said.
Born in Boston, Memmolo was addicted to the game in high school after trying it out once. She liked how strong she felt when she played.
I actually had no idea what it was, but I just went to the first tryout anyway, she said. I fell in love with it so I still play.
Hockey is an endurance sport and Memmolo loves to grow and hone her skills.
Allegrini and Memmolo both planned to continue playing hockey in college. Bunbanlu, however, had other plans.
I never wanted to play in college, Bunbanlu said. I wanted to study exclusively for academics.
In high school, Bunbanlu had to choose between two sports: volleyball and hockey. When she entered high school, she moved to the hockey varsity team as a freshman. The team had about 30 players and only three players, the 20-year-old UF marketing junior said.
When Bunbanlu attended the club teams fair in the fall, she registered on the spot.
In hockey, a defensive player like Bunbalu can score goals. She picked up four over the course of last season.
The sticks are designed so that only one side can hit the ball effectively, while in ice hockey, both sides work, Bunbanlu said. The goals are bigger than hockey or lacros but smaller than soccer, even though the sport uses the same boundary lines as a soccer field.
The team, Bunbanlu said, has a real sense of camaraderie that comes from their love of the sport, eating together and sharing where they come from. The team is populated by players from the north of the US, so they have common ground.
One thing they all agree on is that pizza up north is much better. Allegrini and Bunbanlu are both from Connecticut.
We always compare pizza top to bottom, because Florida pizza is like trash compared to up there, Bunbanlu joked.
Allegrini’s path to hockey lasted longer than most. The 20-year-old UF senior business management has trained countless hours in competitive gymnastics since her three years.
She was tired of spending all her time in the gym. Then she discovered the sport when she practiced with a friend in the summer for her freshman year in high school.
Eight years later, Allegrini changed from player to coach. During the pandemic, Allegrini scheduled team training every Monday at 6 p.m. for one hour.
Memmolo believes Allegrini emphasizes mental health when she encouraged team members to come and practice.
It’s a good environment, Memmolo said. It’s a healthy team aspect, so I really enjoy coming to practice.
The UF club’s hockey team has an assortment of skill levels, with players who played in high school and others who have never played before. Only one player is from Florida. The team also claimed more than 10 international players, Allegrini said.
While there are no international players on the team right now, Allegrini hopes there will be in the future. The sport is popular abroad and she enjoyed learning new techniques from international players.
Despite the challenges, the team continues to look forward to traveling to tournaments once the pandemic is over.
