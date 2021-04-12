How a pair of table tennis tables raised more than $ 60,000 for people with disabilities

Posted April 12, 2021

Has anyone else been reluctant to participate in company sports days?

The same. I’m not fast (or fit) enough for a game of tennis. And you can forget about golf, you think I want the pressure of having to hit that little ball in the distance, in front of hundreds of spectators with no training? No, thank you. I skip.

But when I heard about a day with some epic rounds of table tennis, a few beers and some street food, AND raised the money for a worthy local restaurant, it caught my eye.

I mean, I had a few rounds of beer pong and procrastinating with many a game of ping pong in the University of Canberra refectory, that was certainly all the training I needed.

This was perhaps what more than 26 local businesses and over 120 other attendees also thought when they took the opportunity to sponsor Canberras’ latest corporate sports day, the Scarlett Slam

Held by boutique finance agency Scarlett Financial, the Scarlett Slam is the most unconventional corporate sports day, with rounds of table tennis all played to raise money for The Ricky Stuart Foundation.

Not only is the sport we can all enjoy, but the day also included a few Capital Brewing beers, a lunch from Lebanese street food truck Fares Bueller, and an after-party to rival everyone else at Canberra hotspot Mooseheads.

Creating a charity sports day has been on our business bucket list for a while, says Domenic De Marco, director of Scarlett Financial.

We had two requirements. One, to support a local charity close to our organization, and two, to create a day where absolutely anyone can get involved.

On Friday, March 26, that dream became a reality with the inaugural Scarlett Slam that took place at the ANU Sports Center. Attendees took to court to give their all with their best backhands, dropshots, lobs and curveballs, while superstar sports presenter Stephen Peios commented live on the event.

Our goal was to raise $ 20,000 for the Ricky Stuart Foundation, but with the generous spirit of Canberras, particularly that of our platinum sponsors, real estate developer Englobo and real estate law firm Terracon Legal, we were able to raise more than $ 60,000. It was a performance that exceeded our expectations, especially given the limitations COVID-19 placed on our event, says Dom.

We are so excited to be a part of the Scarlett Slam. It’s thanks to organizations like Scarlett Financial and their commitment to the community that we can begin our next project in 2021, a home for people with disabilities, said Miranda Garnett, CEO of The Ricky Stuart Foundation.

The Ricky Stuart Foundation was founded after Ricky’s daughter Emma was diagnosed with autism at the age of 11. The family was forced to navigate a complex system, while adapting to what that meant for Emma and the family at the same time.

Ricky recognized that he had the ability to be a voice for so many families, raise awareness of autism, and provide some insight into the lives of so many families and individuals on a system that needs more support for housing and respite care.

Over the past nearly 10 years, the Foundation has built two state-of-the-art respite homes in the ACT.

The Ricky Stuart House, which offers reprieve for children ages 5-12, and the Emma Ruby House, which offers reprieve to teens / young adults aged 13-18.

Scarlett Slam’s money will contribute to Foundations’ third project to develop a home for people with disabilities, which coincides with the transition into her own home.

For young people like Emma, ​​independence is essential; having a home and a roommate is all part of the transition to a young adult.

After the success of this year’s event and the countless phone calls we’ve received from attendees confirming their attendance for another year, it’s safe to say the Scarlett Slam will take place in 2022, says Dom.

Hopefully we live in a world that no longer needs to be physically remote to give us more visitors, more sponsors and more money for the Foundation. If anyone is interested in getting in early for next year’s event, they can always email us at or we can always email us at [email protected]

Photography: Holly Williams – HollWill Photography / Ben Calvert – Ben Calvert Photography