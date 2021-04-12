Clippers become defensive late to roll back Pistons

In an attempt to reset his defense after Marcus Morris made his fifth Sunday with three runs, Detroit coach Dwane Casey called for a time-out at Staples Center in the middle of the third quarter.

The shot was the Clippers’ fourth consecutive time, their sixth in their previous seven tries, and pushed their shooting against the Pistons to a blistering 70% of the kind of scoring avalanche from this season’s most efficient attack that has buried many an opponent.

Many, but not all. Because when Casey took the time-out, his team was still leading seven. By the end of the third quarter, the Clippers still shot 69% and the Pistons nevertheless led the way with five, seemingly insensitive to one of the Clippers’ best offensive performances in a season full of worthy candidates.

The only thing more astonishing than their own score was Clippers’ inability to block Detroits odds.

After coming in 23rd in attacking efficiency, 25th in overall accuracy, and 19th in three-point shooting, the Pistons shot 52% in total and 46% from three-point range against a defense Kawhi Leonard, who was sitting for halftime, missed and enjoyed when they got easy chances through the mistakes of the Clippers.

Their defense finally showed up. It was better late than never.

The Clippers 19-8 late in the last five minutes of the fourth was finally enough to secure a 131-124 victory, their fifth straight. They finish a home stand of nine games with a 7-2 record.