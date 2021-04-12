Chris Kolarevic impresses players and coaches alike





Before spring training started, I wrote a few articles about players I thought were on the bubble on their way to spring training. One such player was linebacker Chris Kolarevic. So far it appears to be having a positive impact. Not only that, he could be more than just a bubble player for Nebraska football in the short term. He picked up 79 tackles and two sacks in 10 games from Northern Iowa last season and put in some monster numbers statistically. Now, like new soccer-wide receiver Samori Toure in Nebraska, he’s opening the eyes of some of the other players on the program. Judging from what I read, he could have a greater impact on this defense than I initially thought. Not only does he impress the players, he also impresses the coaching staff. This also applies to defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Kolarevic is the ideal linebacker for this defense for me. He fires football and is very good at chasing. He’s aggressive and he’s not afraid to come forward and play a play. He has a constant motor and that will certainly fit him well in this Nebraska defense. He’s exactly what Nebraska football needs from a linebacker. When the linebacker position is loading it would be easy to think he might be struggling to get playing time. I even hinted at that in my first piece in March. Still, he makes a good impression on the technical staff. This is exactly what he had to do to get playing time, and so far he’s doing it. Chinander seems be impressed by what he brings to the table. “He’s a guy you don’t necessarily have to learn the game of football. It’s like learning a new language. He knows all the concepts and everything that happens, it’s just learning a new language as he goes from UNI’s defense to our defense, but he’s been great. It’s been like a veteran, like getting a free agent in the NFL. I think he will have a huge impact on the football team. “ I’m excited to see if he can bring that energy into the Nebraska football program. I like the fact that he is a veteran, and I like the fact that he knows the ranks of college football. That only adds to the ever-abundance of experience the Nebraska football defense already has. That is also why it fits in this unit. As the fall camp kicks off in August, I’ll be keeping a close eye on his name. Something tells me he could play a role in this defense in the short term.

