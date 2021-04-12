Guilford Girls’ Lacrosse Wins Big in Season Opener; Girls’ Tennis posts a Shutout





By By Dean Bibens • 11/4/2021 9:30 pm EST • Last Updated 11/4/2021 9:35 am

Lacrosse for girls The Guilford girls’ lacrosse team started the season with a convincing win last week. On April 10, Grizzlies hit the road to meet Glastonbury for their season opener, winning the match with a score of 14-6. Freshman Payton Root had five goals with two assists for Guilford in the win. Junior Maddie Epke scored four goals with a pair of assists and also won 16 of her 18 tie controls. Junior goalkeeper Sydney Widlitz made eight saves to help Head Coach Wendy Epke’s team win. Lacrosse for boys The Guilford boys’ lacrosse team were on their way to play Fairfield Prep for the first game of the year. The Grizzlies won a 13-1 defeat to the Jesuits on April 10. Basketball The Guilford baseball team played its first game of the 2021 campaign and its first game last week with new Head Coach Nick Merullo. On April 10, the Grizzlies played a road game against North Haven and lost 8-3 in their season opener. Senior Jack Palmer went 2-for-3 with a home run for Guilford in the game. Senior pitcher Michael McCullaugh struckout three batters while pitching 3.2 innings for Coach Merullo’s club. Tennis for girls The Guilford girls’ team opened its season on the road with a game against Foran on April 10. The Grizzlies bagged a 7-0 final over the Lions to start their season on a positive note. Senior Hannah Dietzko claimed a 6-1, 6-3 victory in the No. 1 game for Guilford. Riley Mullett recorded a 6-1, 6-1 victory over No. 2 singles; Kiera Stankewich prevailed with a 6-4, 6-2 score at number 3 singles; and senior Emma Mullett scored a 6-0, 6-0 victory over No. 4 singles for the Grizzlies. Guilford also won all three doubles on the way to defeating Foran. The team of Kallie Kagan and senior Claire Pringle took a 7-5, 6-2 victory over No. 1 in doubles; the duo of Kendall Mulligan and Molly Peterson took a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 2 in doubles; and the tandem of Gabby Kellner and Alexi Gipson triumphed by a 6-3, 6-4 final in the No. 3 doubles. Tennis for boys The Guilford boys’ tennis team lost the season opener in Cheshire last week. The Grizzlies dropped a 6-1 decision to the Rams on April 10. The Grizzlies took their double team victory over Sean Johnson and Luke Robbins in their match against Cheshire. Johnson and Robbins claimed a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the No. 3 doubles match.







