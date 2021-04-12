Junior Hockey: WarHawks Loses Series to Bulls, 4-2

MASON CITY, Iowa The Willmar WarHawks saw their quest for their first NA3HL West Division playoff title in franchise history draw to a close last Sunday night.

The North Iowa Bulls defeated Willmar 4-2 to win the best-of-3 series 2-1. The WarHawks had beaten the Bulls 2-1 on Saturday-evening at St. Cloud to force a Game 3.

The WarHawks led 1-0 early, but North Iowa scored the next four goals over three periods to take a 4-1 lead.

Isaiah Thomas, the 21-year-old forward from Bismarck, North Dakota, opened the scoring for Willmar with his fourth playoff goal at 3:53 of the first period. The WarHawks Jonah Jangula and Dylan Gajewski assisted in the play.

Northern Iowa equalized at 4:49 PM of the first period on Hutson Collins first goal of the playoffs.





Brayden Uttech and Caden Smith scored goals in a short period of time in the middle of the second period. Uttech’s goal came at 7:31 and was followed by Smith’s goal at 9:10.

The Bulls made it 4-1 on Sota Isogais goal at 12:14 of the third period. Isogai is a 20 year old from Nagano, Japan.

Alex Kupka then scored his second playoff goal at 4:56 PM to narrow Willmars’ deficit to 4-2. The 19-year-old attacker was assisted by Thomas and Ben Johnson.

That’s as close as Willmar would get.

North Iowa will advance to the next round of the NA3HL Playoffs in the pursuit of the Frasor Cup.

Willmar (3-3-0) 1 0 1 2

Northern Iowa (4-1-1) 1 2 1 4

FIRST PERIOD (1) W: Isaiah Thomas 4 (Jonah Jangula, Dylan Gajewski) 3:53 (2) NI: Hutson Collins 1 (Shota Kaneko, Brayden Uttech) 16:49 … PENALTIES: (1) W: Ethan Light (boarding -minor, 2 min) 9:03.

SECOND PERIOD (3) NI: Uttech 1 (Shota Kaneko, Collins) 7:31 (4) NI: Caden Smith 2 (Nick Mohs-Messerli, Cal Nauss) 9:10 … PENALTIES: (2): W: Nate Cox ( high sticking minor, 2 min) 5:14 (3) W: Gajewski (main contact minor, 2 min) 19:54.

THIRD PERIOD (5) NI: Sota Isogai (Garrett Freeman, Max Savaloja) 12:14 (6) Alex Kupka (Thomas, Ben Johnson) 4:56 PM PENALTIES: (4) W: Johnson (kneeing-minor, 2 min) 8:47 (5) NI: Gavin Wendorf (trip minor, 19:24).

GOALIE SAVES / SHOTS Willmar: Lukas Haugen 23/27 Northern Iowa: Carsen Stokes 14/16.

Nate Cox scored the game-winner 58 seconds of the third period to help Willmar beat North Iowa on Saturday in St. Cloud.

Gavin Uckele scored at 4:57 PM of the second period to tie the game 1-1 for Willmar, who used the St. Cloud Municipal Ice Arena as home ice because Willmars was unavailable due to a scheduling conflict.

Northern Iowa (3-1-1) 1 0 0 1

Willmar (3-2-0) 0 1 1 2

FIRST PERIOD (1) NI: Cal Nauss (Carter Newpower, Lucas Jorgenson) 4:20 PM … PENALTIES: (1) W: Ethan Light (interference minor, 2 min) 3:55 PM (2) NI: Nauss (hooking minor ), 2 min) 18; 31.

SECOND PERIOD (2) W: Gavin Uckele (Hunter Bjorge, Alex Kupka) 16:57 … PENALTIES: (3) W: Light (cross-check minor, 2 min) 3:03 .. (4) NI: Caleb Huffman (interference -minor, 2 min) 8:43.

THIRD PERIOD (3) W: Nate Cox (Jonah Jangula): 58 PENALTIES: (5) W: Kaleb Miller (interference minor, 2 min) 2:47 (6) W: Ethan Mock (boarding minor, 2 min) 6: 09 (7) NI: Nauss (cross-control minor, 2 min) 6:40 (8) NI: Carson Jones (high sticking-double minor, 4 min) 16:07 (9) W: Ben Johnson (roughing-minor – 2 min) 4:07 PM.

GOALIE SAVES / SHOTS Northern Iowa: Carsen Stokes 36/38 Willmar: Lukas Haugen 26/27.