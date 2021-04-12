Sports
Junior Hockey: WarHawks Loses Series to Bulls, 4-2
MASON CITY, Iowa The Willmar WarHawks saw their quest for their first NA3HL West Division playoff title in franchise history draw to a close last Sunday night.
The North Iowa Bulls defeated Willmar 4-2 to win the best-of-3 series 2-1. The WarHawks had beaten the Bulls 2-1 on Saturday-evening at St. Cloud to force a Game 3.
The WarHawks led 1-0 early, but North Iowa scored the next four goals over three periods to take a 4-1 lead.
Isaiah Thomas, the 21-year-old forward from Bismarck, North Dakota, opened the scoring for Willmar with his fourth playoff goal at 3:53 of the first period. The WarHawks Jonah Jangula and Dylan Gajewski assisted in the play.
Northern Iowa equalized at 4:49 PM of the first period on Hutson Collins first goal of the playoffs.
Brayden Uttech and Caden Smith scored goals in a short period of time in the middle of the second period. Uttech’s goal came at 7:31 and was followed by Smith’s goal at 9:10.
The Bulls made it 4-1 on Sota Isogais goal at 12:14 of the third period. Isogai is a 20 year old from Nagano, Japan.
Alex Kupka then scored his second playoff goal at 4:56 PM to narrow Willmars’ deficit to 4-2. The 19-year-old attacker was assisted by Thomas and Ben Johnson.
That’s as close as Willmar would get.
North Iowa will advance to the next round of the NA3HL Playoffs in the pursuit of the Frasor Cup.
Willmar (3-3-0) 1 0 1 2
Northern Iowa (4-1-1) 1 2 1 4
FIRST PERIOD (1) W: Isaiah Thomas 4 (Jonah Jangula, Dylan Gajewski) 3:53 (2) NI: Hutson Collins 1 (Shota Kaneko, Brayden Uttech) 16:49 … PENALTIES: (1) W: Ethan Light (boarding -minor, 2 min) 9:03.
SECOND PERIOD (3) NI: Uttech 1 (Shota Kaneko, Collins) 7:31 (4) NI: Caden Smith 2 (Nick Mohs-Messerli, Cal Nauss) 9:10 … PENALTIES: (2): W: Nate Cox ( high sticking minor, 2 min) 5:14 (3) W: Gajewski (main contact minor, 2 min) 19:54.
THIRD PERIOD (5) NI: Sota Isogai (Garrett Freeman, Max Savaloja) 12:14 (6) Alex Kupka (Thomas, Ben Johnson) 4:56 PM PENALTIES: (4) W: Johnson (kneeing-minor, 2 min) 8:47 (5) NI: Gavin Wendorf (trip minor, 19:24).
GOALIE SAVES / SHOTS Willmar: Lukas Haugen 23/27 Northern Iowa: Carsen Stokes 14/16.
Nate Cox scored the game-winner 58 seconds of the third period to help Willmar beat North Iowa on Saturday in St. Cloud.
Gavin Uckele scored at 4:57 PM of the second period to tie the game 1-1 for Willmar, who used the St. Cloud Municipal Ice Arena as home ice because Willmars was unavailable due to a scheduling conflict.
Northern Iowa (3-1-1) 1 0 0 1
Willmar (3-2-0) 0 1 1 2
FIRST PERIOD (1) NI: Cal Nauss (Carter Newpower, Lucas Jorgenson) 4:20 PM … PENALTIES: (1) W: Ethan Light (interference minor, 2 min) 3:55 PM (2) NI: Nauss (hooking minor ), 2 min) 18; 31.
SECOND PERIOD (2) W: Gavin Uckele (Hunter Bjorge, Alex Kupka) 16:57 … PENALTIES: (3) W: Light (cross-check minor, 2 min) 3:03 .. (4) NI: Caleb Huffman (interference -minor, 2 min) 8:43.
THIRD PERIOD (3) W: Nate Cox (Jonah Jangula): 58 PENALTIES: (5) W: Kaleb Miller (interference minor, 2 min) 2:47 (6) W: Ethan Mock (boarding minor, 2 min) 6: 09 (7) NI: Nauss (cross-control minor, 2 min) 6:40 (8) NI: Carson Jones (high sticking-double minor, 4 min) 16:07 (9) W: Ben Johnson (roughing-minor – 2 min) 4:07 PM.
GOALIE SAVES / SHOTS Northern Iowa: Carsen Stokes 36/38 Willmar: Lukas Haugen 26/27.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]