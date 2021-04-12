Pounded up by capital letters





BOSTON – The Bruins didn’t have much work to their advantage on Sunday evening. When they took part in their match against the Washington Capitals, the Black & Gold knew they would have it without four of their top six defenders and their top two netminders. In addition to the absence of Charlie McAvoy Brandon Carlo Matt Grzelcyk Kevan Miller Tuukka Rask, and Jaroslav Halak, Boston would complete a series of five games in seven days. Two points wouldn’t be an easy task – that was pretty clear from the start.

The Bruins fell into an early hole with three goals after the first period and never recovered. They fell to the Caps, 8-1, at TD Garden in the worst defeat of the season. “I don’t think these games are useful to anyone, to be honest, unless your team was arrogant and won all the time and had to go the extra mile,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. “We’re clearly a team here trying to play a part of a) a lot of hockey, and b) some new people in the lineup again. Some young goalkeepers, the last thing they need, is eight of them. “At the end of the day I don’t think it will help us much. Our start was going to be very important tonight, we had to find a way to stay in the game. That and it snowed on us.” As disappointing as the loss was, Cassidy was not interested in the setback. “Nothing tonight,” Cassidy said when asked about his message to the club. “We’ll discuss it on Tuesday. Tomorrow is a day off. We’ll talk about what’s in store for us. We won’t look back. Obviously there are a lot of things there that we have to digest tonight. “As a staff, we always go through every game of course. So we will. We’ll probably talk a little bit about it on Tuesday morning. Part of it will be evaluation. against a really good hockey club that was clearly ready to go, and from there we’re going to get ready for the [Buffalo] Video: BOS Recap: Smith scores the only goal in the event of a loss Rask “Get Better” Rask (upper body) skated alone on Sunday morning and could almost get back into action. Monday the netminder will be back on the ice, which is an off day for the rest of the club. Apparently getting better. Was on the road with us. Was in practice, ”said Cassidy. “He’s on his schedule to get better, which definitely means getting on the ice [had a] full training with us Friday. I’ve always said, once you’re fully practiced and you don’t have any setbacks, that’s a good thing. “We’ll see if he’s ready for Tuesday. He’s clearly getting closer. I can’t tell you if it’s Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday. That’s up to the medical team to let me and Tuukka know. And when he’s ready, he goes back in there. “ Battered Blue Line Miller, who said earlier this week that he is likely to advance from back-to-backs the second night, sat out for maintenance on his surgically repaired knee. He is expected back in the line-up on Tuesday-evening. McAvoy (upper body) skated Sunday “so that’s positive,” said Cassidy. “Because tomorrow is an off day, we’ll have to see where he is on Tuesday.” Grzelcyk (upper body) continues from day to day, while Carlo is still considered from week to week. Video: Cassidy, Bergeron addresses media after loss Get their chance The majority of the Bruins roster have not yet received COVID-19 vaccinations, according to Cassidy, although the B’s boss recently said he expects there may be a plan for those who want to receive the injection once the general public qualifies. coming. in Massachusetts on April 19. Cassidy revealed that he and some other members of the technical staff received their first injections of the vaccine. Big Zee Feted When Zdeno Chara first returned to Boston in March, he did so in front of an empty TD Garden. As such, Sunday’s game marked the first time the Bruins faithful – albeit only about 2,000 of them – were able to show the former Boston captain their appreciation. Chara, who spent 14 seasons with the Bruins before leaving via free agency last December, received a standing ovation as a video tribute on the Garden’s video board. “It was great for him to have that with the fans,” he said Patrice Bergeron, Chara’s successor as captain. “I think they played that video last time, but there’s no one in the building, doesn’t feel the same way. I know it’s only 12 percent capacity, but he deserves that. “He has done so much for the organization and the hockey game and he still does. I thought the fans had a great response and I was happy for him.” A standing ovation for Big Zee. #NHLBrowns #ThankYouZee pic.twitter.com/tMa0Ay8iHa – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 11, 2021







