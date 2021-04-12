Notre Dame Football Impressions in the Center: Offense // UHND.com

The Notre Dame football team is just under halfway through spring practice, with seven practices in and another seven prior to the final game on May 1. Although Notre Dame reporters were unable to attend any of the training sessions, the football team released three-minute videos to the public after each training session. Usually we never get access to this kind of footage, with countless shots of team scores, one-on-one and seven-on-seven actions. So while it was bad for the beat, it was great for the casual fan.

Because of this access, it is a lot easier for us to make some of our own observations, rather than relying on others to tell us what they see. So let’s do that now, starting with the offense, position by position. And before we get into it, let me point out that the video clips don’t show a team going through the moves of spring practice. Everything feels competitive and of a high standard. It could be really easy the way it’s edited, and if it does it’s a great job from them, but it’s remained excellent every time.

Quarterback

Brian Kelly said the quarterbacks competed for a starting gun and he didn’t tell any lies about that front. Drew Pyne has consistently gotten reruns with the No. 1 unit and looked pretty good from what’s released. There is a tendency to say it’s a three minute highlights video, of course it looks good and that’s true, but if the plays don’t take place then they can’t be shown. For example, a perfect dime for a touchdown to Lawrence Keys while bypassing the rush is just good football, no two ways.

There’s a lot going on here: Flemister’s blitz pickup, Pyne ignores the rush and drops a dime on Keys, Riley in coverage, and Jordan Johnson stumbles over to celebrate with Keys. Kelly talks a lot about players learning to play through pain, so Johnson out there in pain is remarkable. pic.twitter.com/kNHE6BnRK7 Greg Flammang (@ greg2126) April 10, 2021

All in all, Pyne comes across to me as hitting the I won’t freak out if he has to play in real games at this point, which is a significant development if he’s ultimately the backup.

Brian Kelly said Jack Coan had a stronger arm than they expected today, and he certainly showed that in the clips, with deep ball after deep ball. In the past few videos, Coan has seen more and more of it so far and the odds are favorite to win the job. And let’s face it, he was brought in for that. He reportedly looked good, has shown strong leadership and chemistry with the offense, and he can actually spin it. So far good at quarterback at the moment.

Kelly also said that Tyler Buchner has made the biggest improvements since the beginning of spring, noting that he also had the most to learn. According to Kelly, he has picked up his game in the last few training sessions, which is of course nice to hear. He’s predictable behind the other two at this point, but he flings the ball quite well and has been a playmaker more than once with his weapon. There is still a long way to go for him, but continuous improvement is important.

Run back

Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree are just thrilling. They’re fun to watch, fun to think about, fun to make schedules, it’s all just a good time. Both can be in, out, block, catch and are extremely competitive. For God’s sake, Kyren Williams reached out to cross the goal line in scrimmage.

Interestingly, we’ve seen a lot of clips with Tyree used for jet sweep moves with Williams in the backfield and Tyree from a lock position, which opens up a ton of possibilities in the run game, the RPO game (which we’ve seen a lot van), and the passing game. The more these two are on the field the better, and now that Tyree has gained years of experience, a heavier load makes sense to him.

Wide receiver / tight end

This broad receiver group is very interesting because they all stand out at the moment. We’ve seen a ton of Xavier Watts in the clips, Jordan Johnson, Lawrence Keys, and Braden Lenzy have all been handpicked by Kelly as people with great resources to date (and we’ve seen them make a ton of plays too). In every video Joe Wilkins plays some sort of play and Avery Davis is praised for being a leader of the group. It’s been an impressive resource throughout, but there’s a lingering question of what exactly Notre Dame has here. It probably won’t be until the fall when (if?) Kevin Austin is finally healthy and there’s been a summer of development. However, there is a lot of excitement in the air right now.

One area where there is no demand whatsoever is around Michael Mayer, who is poised to become a star. He’s all over the field, he’s catching everything, he’s aiming a lot, it all looks great. If they shut it down for the rest of spring I’d be fine, we know what we have.

Early enrollment Cane Berrong has received very positive reviews so far, and George Takacs and Kevin Bauman are looking good too. I say the latter looked good enough where three tight end sets are not out of the question when Notre Dame wants to get big, but I think a basic two tight end set is a thing of the past with the rise of Tyree and the receivers, plus the departure of Tommy Tremble.

Offensive line

Spring’s story is the play of Tosh Baker and Blake Fisher on the left, especially Fisher. Baker had some momentum from the previous season on his side, plus a year in the weight room, so his rise in the game wasn’t too surprising, although it was necessary given the amount of sales on the line. He appears to be a player for the Irish at one of the tackle spots in the fall.

The joker is early enrolled freshman Fisher, who had designated most of them as security guards, but shared first team reps with Baker all spring. He impressed not only the coaches, but also the spectators during practice, former players and the like. Fisher has apparently looked fine to the point where it would be upset if he didn’t see the field regularly in 2021, and it’s gotten old to point out that he’s working with the first team in the video clips as it is every time happens.

Given the absence of Jarrett Patterson for spring, Notre Dames’ best lineman going anywhere, the rest of the line is on the move until we see where he ends up. But if Notre Dame has two guys who can play left tackle and both have positional flexibility, it’s possible we see all three getting trapped on the field at the same time. Stay tuned for that.