Husker weekend summary of athletics, tennis and men’s golf | Sport

While playing golf

The Nebraska men’s golf team finished seventh of the 17 teams in the Aggie Invitational over the weekend after finishing ninth on the final day of the competition.

The Huskers had their best performances in the first and last days of competition, with team scores of 298 and 294 respectively. Nebraska finished in a tie for seventh day on day one, before dropping to ninth on Saturday with a 301.

Kansas recorded a team score of 295 on Sunday, allowing the Huskers to jump to seventh place with three strokes. Nebraskas score of 294 in the final round was the best single-round score of the season.

Senior Tom Westenberger and freshman Jack Lundin individually led the team. Both golfers scored a 71 on the first day of the competition, before Lundin fell behind with a 77 on day two. Meanwhile, Westenberger earned a 73 in each of the last two rounds, finishing the event in joint sixth place with five other golfers.

Lundin bounced back on day three with a score of 70, jumped 10 places and tied for 12th in the overall standings. He also finished just one strike behind Westenberger. No other golfer for Nebraska individually finished in the top 50.

Next week, the Huskers will compete at home in the Git-R-Done Husker Invitational at Firethorn Golf Club. This is Nebraskas’ last regular season event before the Big Ten Championships start on April 30.

Track and field

Nebraska distance runners participated in the Indiana Big Ten Invitational No. 2 in Bloomington, Indiana.

The meet was originally a two-day event, but the schedule was changed due to the weather. Friday’s action still had multiple weather delays, ending the competition after midnight.

This didn’t get in the way of the Huskers away team with an individual title and multiple personal best times.

The only title was taken by senior Judi Jones in the 3000-meter steeplechase. Jones claimed the title with a personal best of 10: 04.75 and won the event by nearly seven seconds. This performance placed Jones in third place in the event’s school history.

In the 3000 meter steeplechase junior Sadio Fenner took bronze with a personal best of 9: 24.93. Fenners’ time was exactly seven seconds faster than his previous record. Senior Erika Freyhof finished third in the 10,000 meters in the ladies with a time of 34: 57.60.

Junior Dais Malebana finished fourth overall in the 1,500 meters with a time of 3: 43.87. His time was the ninth best time in the history of the extra-school.

Senior Emma Bresser was the last Husker to earn a new personal best. Bresser finished ninth in the 800 meters with a time of 2: 10.79.

Fellow senior Mark Freyhof finished the race in the 10,000 meters and finished eighth with a time of 31: 26.84, finishing the race after midnight.

The following teams will meet on April 16-17 at the Husker Big Ten Invitational in Prairie View, Texas.

Ladies tennis

The No. 33 Nebraska women’s tennis team won both games convincingly this weekend.

On Friday, Nebraska Maryland won with a final score of 5-2. Nebraska was able to secure its 11th double of the year to jump-start it on the road to victory.

Sophomore Chloe Kuckelman and senior Hayley Haakenstad started the doubles competition with a 6-0 win over Maryland senior Zoe Kulkarni and sophomore Ebony Sampson.

Sophomore Kristina Novak and freshman Maja Makoric also took a win when they upset Maryland No. 76, sophomore Ayana Akli and senior Eva Alexandrova 6-1 to take the double point for the Huskers.

In singles, Makoric defeated sophomore Adela Josefova 6-2 and 6-2 to give Nebraska a 2-0 lead. After Novak dropped her match against No. 30 Akli 3-6 and 1-6, the Huskers responded with four consecutive wins in singles.

Senior Claire Reifeis helped the Huskers bounce back as she beat freshman Minorka Miranda 6-3 and 6-4 before Haakenstad took the win with a 6-3 and 6-3 win over Sampson.

Kuckelman secured the Huskers fifth run with a 6-2 and 6-2 victory over Kulkarni before sophomore Isabel Adrover Gallego narrowly fell to Alexandrova in a close three-set match to end the game.

On Sunday, the team took another 5-2 victory, this time off Rutgers. The Huskers again secured the colon for the 12th time this season as they cruised to victory against the Scarlet Knights.

Adrover Gallego and Reifeis took a 6-1 win over Rutgers freshmen Alisa Prinyarux and junior Tess Fisher, improving to 11-4 in the year as a duo. Novak and Makoric took the doubles with a 6-2 win over Scarlet Knight senior Maya Jacobs and freshman Chloe Brown.

Makoric was able to help the Huskers take a 2-0 lead in singles when she beat Brown 6-1 and 7-5 to start the singles. The Huskers then suffered a small setback when Haakenstad lost to Rutgers freshman Daira Cardenas 6-4 and 6-2. Novak helped extend the lead to 3-1 when she beat Jacobs 6-2, 3-6 and 6-1 before Adrover beat Gallego Fisher 7-6 (4) and 7-5 to take a Husker victory seal.

Kuckelman earned the Huskers last point of the match on No. 5 singles, and Reifeis lost on No. 3 singles to end the match.

Huskers’ last game of the regular season is a home game against Iowa on Sunday, April 18, as they celebrate Senior Day.

Men’s tennis

After the Nebraska men’s tennis teams first win of the season over Iowa last weekend, the Huskers returned to their losing ways. Nebraska dropped both games against ranked enemies, losing to No. 45 Northwestern on Friday and No. 9 Illinois on Sunday.

Junior William Gleason accounted for the lone run for the team on Friday, as the Huskers started the weekend with a 4-1 loss against the Wildcats.

In doubles, junior Victor Moreno Lozano and sophomore Albert Sprlak-Puk fell to Northwestern senior Nick Brookes and junior Simen Bratholm 2-6. Nebraska freshman Nic Wiedenhorn and sophomore Shunya Maruyama dropped their game against Wildcat seniors Chris Ephron and Dominik Stary 4-6 when Northwestern took the doubles.

Maruyama climbed to the number 1 position for the first time this season, but fell in two sets against Northwestern junior Steven Forman. Junior Patrick Cacciatore also fell to Wildcat freshman Gleb Blekher in straight sets, before Gleason took the lone Huskers point after beating Brookes 6-2 and 6-3. Ephron took the win for the Wildcats with a 6-4 and 6-1 win over Sprlak-Puk.

The Huskers woes continued on Sunday, as they were swept by Illinois 4-0 to send Nebraska to 1-13 in the year.

Despite the No. 74 duo of junior Brandon Perez and Sprlak-Puk winning the first doubles, Nebraska faltered in the next two when Maruyama and Wiedenhorn fell against Illinois redshirt sophomore Siphosothando Montsi and senior Noe Khlif 3-6. Cacciatore and Gleason fell to Fighting Illini senior Zeke Clark and freshman Hunter Heck 6-4 when Illinois took the colon.

Gleason, Sprlak-Puk and Perez all lost in straight sets to seal Fighting Illini’s victory.

Nebraska will close its regular season this weekend, playing on the road in Minnesota on Friday and in Wisconsin on Sunday.

