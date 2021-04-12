Takeaways from 4-1 Avalanche win ducks





Hey, more games against the Anaheim Ducks would equate to more wins for the Avalanche, but frankly, I’m glad we don’t have to see them again this season. My god, they are a boring team to watch. GM Bob Murray has not kept time. He owns a big, slow, bad hockey club. Still, it will undoubtedly be the coach who pays for it. That’s how it works in the NHL. The GM is almost never wrong. The Avs went 6-1-1 against the Ducks this season, including Sunday’s 4-1 win at the Honda Center. The Avs maintain their four-point lead over Vegas as first in the Honda West Division. The Avs have the most in the NHL with 60 points. First, let’s hand over our chaplains to Jonas Johansson. The Great Swede played a perfect game again, taking victory No. 3 for the Avs since coming over from Buffalo, where a media member called him the worst goalkeeper he’d ever seen beating the team. Now look: I wasn’t comfortable with JoJo as a backup for Philip Grubauer yet, but he was good for him to check what he could master, to borrow a sentence and get some W’s. Yes, the ducks are terrible, but victories are victories. (And hey, I’m trying not to dump on a media reporter. I’m just saying that that was kind of rude to be mentioned by an experienced reporter, and the kind of thing that JoJo no doubt heard about and had to live with). Johansson made 24 saves to take the victory. In total, he stopped 51 of 52 shots in consecutive wins in two games at Anaheim. If the Avs win a Stanley Cup for the third time, JoJo should get a full playoff share of money, IMO. Those two wins were big, as Vegas has now also won a few in a row. I asked JoJo if he felt like a “new person” with this new NHL success, and he said, “No, not quite a new person, but …” But, he said, it feels great to win. Indeed, and amen. I also asked Andre Burakovsky about his countryman, and he said, “I’m not surprised. I’ve always known he was a really good goalkeeper. We played together in the Swedish national team. “ Which leads me to the thoughts and observations section of this post: Burky always seems to respond when challenged by Jared Bednar about something, and he did it again tonight. He was dropped to the third line where Valeri Nichushkin skated with Nazem Kadri and Brandon Saad. And I’ll tell you exactly why Bednar did this: because sometimes he gets annoyed by Burky’s lack of competition along the walls, when he has the puck and loses along the wall, for example, not doing enough to get it back, or at least make it harder for the opposition to get the puck out. Big Val is very good at that, with its relentless puck hunting and long range. It will be an interesting question to see what Bednar does with that second line going into the playoffs. I won’t be shocked if Bednar keeps Nichushkin as a top six man for his defensive capabilities. I think Bednar really likes Burky as an attacking player, but not so much in the D-zone.

Bednar told me Philipp Grubauer will start in goal tomorrow for the Avs against the Arizona Coyotes. I bet Devan Dubnyk, who was the official backup for this game, will kick off Wednesday’s game.

I thought Cale Makar was brilliant tonight, even though he was on the ice for the only goal against.

I’m a little surprised that Jared Bednar said he would start with Grubi tomorrow, not Dooooobi.

I mean, why doesn’t Doob start the game in front of some home fans?

That said, I’m betting a lot of money that Doob will start the Wednesday game in St. Louis.

This is a very good Avs team. But we all wonder if they need to take another step towards Monday’s NHL trading deadline. I think we’ll definitely see another one, and while I thought that move would be Nick Foligno from Columbus, I’ll throw out a wildcard for you: Ryan Getzlaf.

I doubt we’ll see Getzly. But I won’t be shocked either. I still think the Avs need one more tough guy, and Getzy would be just that guy. I mean, he hit about five men tonight.

Goodnight.

