Youth Served in Alabama Seeks Ole Miss Defensive Improvement – Crescent City Sports

Spring football is a time when teams can experiment, fine-tune their schedules and hone the skills of their players. In some cases, it is also a time for new coaching recruitments to familiarize yourself with the troops. Let’s take a look at some of the SEC’s spring camps.

Alabama

QB Bryce Young was the Offensive Player of the Year for USA Today 2019 after throwing for 13,520 yards with 152 touchdowns. The 6-foot, 194-pound, former 5-star prospect is the clubhouse leader this spring to take over as a starter for Nick Saban.

“Bryce is probably a bit ahead of everyone else,” said Saban. “Even though he didn’t play much (in 2020), he got a lot of reps in practice. There is a lot of transfer in him. I think he is very confident and has prepared very well so far. ”

Young had 23 pass attempts in ’20 and appeared in seven games.

Redshirt sophomore Paul Tyson (6-5, 220), great-grandson of legendary coach Bear Bryant, is committed to becoming the primary backup quarterback.

RB Brian Robinson (6-1, 226) looks like heir to Najee Harris, but keep an eye on sophomore Trey Sanders (6-0, 214).

OLB Will Anderson (6-4, 230), only a sophomore, was the best all-round rusher in the SEC last season, registering 52 stops, 10.5 tackles for loss and 7 sacks. This pring, he’s been a leader.

Alabama led the SEC’s pace in 2020 with 36 sacks, 10 fumbles and 12 interceptions.

Former NFL head coach Doug Marrone now operates the Crimson Tide’s line of attack. Possible starters for Alabama this fall include ”LT Evan Neal (Jr.) LG Pierce Quick (Fr.), OC Chris Owens (Sr.), RG Emil Ekiyer (Soph.), And RT JC Latham (Fr.). It’s rare for The Tide to be so young in this department, but of course the talent is there to thrive.

Be Miss

The Lane Train continues to drag at high speed. Head coach Lane Kiffin posted a 5-5 score last season, but the rebels were explosive on the attack.

There has been a lot of hype around junior QB Matt Corral (6-1, 205), who is bringing in some early ink for the Heisman Trophy. He threw for 3,337 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 picks last season.

The Rebels were the third ranked offense in the SEC, producing 555.5 yards per game. On the ground, Ole Miss ran an average of 210.6 meters.

Senior Ben Brown has been in line at RG for the past two years, but he’s now taking center stage. The 6-5, 315 pounder has 34 starts to its credit. In 432 pass-blocking assignments last season, he did not allow sacks.

RB Jerrion Ealy (5-8, 190, Jr.) was named a third team All American and rushed to 745 yards and 9 scores. Best returned RR Donterio Drummond (6-0, 215, Sr.) cut 25 passes for 417 yards and 7 touchdowns. He registered 6 catches for 110 yards and a TD in the Outback Bowl victory over Indiana.

The rebels showed signs of life on the defensive towards the end of ’20s, and personnel built up there in the spring.

LB Jacquez Jones (6-0, 235, Sr.) had 62 tackles (13 against Indiana). MLB Lakia Henry (5-11, 215, Sr.) also registered 62 stops, 15 of which were against LSU. Backup Momo Sanogo (6-1, 240, Sr.) will find a role. He had 60 stops and 4 tackles for loss in 2020 with 19 starts on his resume ‘already.

CB Keidron Smith (6-2, 295, Sr.) was active with 64 tackles and 6 pass-breakups. He had 12 tackles against both Florida and Auburn.

Georgia

Much attention is paid to the attacking line and signal caller in Athens.

USC transfer JT Daniels (6-3, 210, Jr.) is the chance that the favorite will start as he leaves the middle of 2020, but “not so soon, my friend (ala Lee Corso).”

New 5-star signee Brock Vandagriff landed on campus for spring practice. He was the # 1 double threat QB in the country. Vandagriff (6-3, 208) has opened some eyes. He quickly picked things up on the violation and made good decisions.

The o-line has many options to fill the line-up.

Redshirt sophomore Xavier Truss (6-7, 330) and redshirt freshman Broderick Jones (6-4, 315) battled throughout the camp to win the LT spot. A five-star ’20-class prospectus, Jones is an excellent pass-blocker that may have an edge.

Jamaree Saylor (6-4, 325, Sr.) may land on any of the OG’s spots. Warren Easton product Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (6-4, 310) makes a strong point as a starting point.

TE Darnell Washington (6-7, 260) has been a nightmare as a massive target capable of repelling defenders from the ball.

Starting with WR George Pickens, his ACL tore early in the drills, leaving a huge void that needed to be filled by young talent.

WR Jermaine Burton (6-0, 195), fresh off 27 catches, 404 yards and three touchdowns last season, has shown the look of a game changer, but he’s hyper-stretched his knee.

Tykee Smith (11/5/195, Jr.), a West Virginia transfer security officer, is eligible immediately. He was a third team All American last fall with 61 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 5 pass break-ups and a few interceptions.

Senior security Christopher Smith has made progress. He played 24 times in the past two seasons, producing 33 tackles. He came to campus as a freshman with 169 pounds, but Smith comes to 200 as a playing weight these days.

Texas A&M

The Aggies have won 26 games in the past three seasons. Are they ready to take the next step and make it to Atlanta?

Last season, A&M averaged 439.2 yards per outing and 32.8 points. The biggest question this spring was: who will replace QB Kellen Mond?

Haynes King (6-3, 200) has made progress. He displays a high IQ, playing skills, a stimulating personality, a good presence in the pocket, a great work ethic and excellent athletics. The Longview, Texas product has received the support of the staff.

The new LT Kenyon Green (6-4, 325, Jr.) was rated as one of the best guards in the country last season, earning 1st Team All

American.

RB Isaiah Spiller (6-1, 225, Jr.) should be one of the top runners in the SEC in ’21 after running 1,036 yards and 9 touchdowns last year. Spiller is in a nearly 2.00 yard rush with 49 catches over the past two seasons.

Versatile RB / slot Ainias Smith (5-10, 190, Jr.) carried the ball for 293 yards and 4 scores and achieved 43 catches for an additional 564 yards and 6 extra touchdowns in 2020.

Luke Matthews (6-4, 320, Jr.) looked great in the middle as he replaces Ryan McCollum. His father, Bruce Matthews, is a Pro Football Hall of Famer after a 19-year NFL career. His three siblings also played for the Aggies.

Tyree Johnson (6-4, 240, Sr.) had 4 sacks in ’20. He should be a different force this fall.

Maroon

QB Bo Nix, Jr. was team captain last season as a sophomore, demonstrating the respect he commands from his teammates. The Alabama Mr. Football of 2018 already has 4,957 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Offensive line spots are up for grabs under a new coaching regime.

LT Alec Jackson (6-5, 315, Sr.) converted from DT. LG Tashawn Manning (6-3, 334, Sr.), another former DT, was insulted in 2018. OC Nick Brahms (6-4, 300, Sr.) has 21 career options. RG Keondre Jones (6-3, 345, Soph.), A triple Prep All American, is a mauler. RT Brodarius Hamm (6-5, 334, Sr.) is another returning starter.

In the spring, WR Ja’varrius Johnson (5-9, 160, Soph.) Attracts interest. He appears to have overcome injuries and is developing into a dynamic target.

Under new defensive coordinator Derek Mason, Auburn has shown looks of a 3-4 front and even a 2-4-5 alignment designed to put pressure on.

ILB Owen Pappoe (6-1, 22, Jr.) should thrive. He had 93 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 4 sacks last season. His running mate, ILB Zakoby McClain (6-0, 211, Sr.), led the SEC last season with 113 tackles.

The Tigers’ CEO, CB Roger McCreary (6-0, 188, Sr.), had 45 stops, 7 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions in 2020. FS Smoke Monday (6-2, 196, Sr.), the leader in the secondary with 73 stops and interceptions, will be a key to potential success.

Florida

Redshirt sophomore QB Emory Jones (6-2, 210), who appears to be a lock to replace Kyle Trask, had mediocre numbers last season (221 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT).

Expect redshirt Freshman QB Anthony Richardson (6-4, 233) to see the field.

Clemson transfer RB Demarkus Bowman (5-10, 190, 4.47 forty) is electric and shows great vision and burst. He will share snaps with Malik Davis (5-10, 205, Jr.), who hit 310 yards last fall, and Dameon Pierce (5-10, 215, Jr.), who had 503 rushing yards with 4 touchdowns.

WR Ja’Markis Weston (6-3, 215) appears to have star quality. The redshirt sophomore will be one of the fastest recipients in the SEC.

The strength of the Gators is defense.

Talented transfers DaQuan Newkirk (Auburn) and Antonio Shelton (Penn State) make the defensive tackle position much stronger.

THE Zachary Carter (6-4, 290, Sr.) is ready to take off after kicking off the Gators with 5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss in 2020.

Florida has a plethora of passes that show promise. Brenton Cox, a junior, contributed 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 42 tackles last year. Senior LB Ventrell Miller managed 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 86 tackles in a well-rounded 2020 effort. LB Mohamoud Diabate made 67 stops and 7 tackles for a loss.

At the back, CB Kaiir Elam (6-1, 187, Jr.) had 39 stops with two tips. Keep an eye out for Jason Marshall (6-2, 180), the top ranked CB in the class of ’21.