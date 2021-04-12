Hand Baseball Wins Big in Season Opener; Lacrosse for boys, tennis also prevails





By By Dean Bibens • 11/4/2021 11:53 PM EST

Basketball The Hand baseball team started the season with a resounding win against Wilbur Cross last week. On April 10, the Tigers hosted the Governors and won the game 11-1 at Polson Field. Hand scored three runs in the first inning, three runs in the second, then added five more runs in the fifth on the way to defeating Wilbur Cross. Seniors Mike Engelhart and Matt Carone shared pitching duties for the Tigers in the win. At the plate, senior Eli Davies singled and doubled with two stolen bases and three RBI for the team of Head Coach Travis LaPointe. Senior Anthony DePino singled with two walks, a stolen base and three runs scored on the day. Junior Evan Mastrobattisto hit a two-run triple, while senior Danny Weinstein singled with a pair of RBI. Softball The softball-team of the Tigers faced Sacred Heart Academy for its first game with Head Coach Caitlin Eichler. Hand dropped a 7-5 decision at Sacred Heart Academy in the season opener on April 10. Senior captains Grace Hartmann and Abby Cody each had multiple hits for the Tigers in the match. Cody also drove home two runs for Coach Eichler’s club. Lacrosse for boys The Hand Boys lacrosse team took on Fairfield Ludlowe in the season opener, taking a 5-3 win at the Surf Club on April 10. Sophomore Sam Sisk scored two goals for the Tigers in the win. Senior Braeden Kosiewicz, junior Patch Flanagan and Mike McGuirk each added one goal for Hand in the game. Senior goalkeeper Ryan Bordiere made 14 saves in the net. Lacrosse for girls The Hand girls’ lacrosse team opened its season on the road by playing Fairfield Ludlowe on April 10. The Tigers suffered an 11-7 defeat to Fairfield Ludlowe in the game. Tennis for boys The Hand Boys tennis team swept Amity in the season opener last week. The Tigers defeated the Spartans in a 7-0 final on the tennis courts of Polson on April 10. Junior Sebastien Lowy took a 6-2, 6-1 victory for the Tigers in the No. 1 singles match. Senior David Levchenko prevailed with a 7-5, 6-0 score at No. 2 singles; Elliott Booth achieved a 6-1, 6-0 victory over No. 3 singles; and junior Maximo Gulla won a 6-1, 6-3 decision in number 4 singles. The Tigers also won all three of Amity’s doubles matches. Hand No. 1 tandem of senior Reilly Vejar and junior Will deChabert claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win; the number 2 duo of junior Rob Washburne and junior Charles McIntyre took a 6-1, 6-0 victory; and the No. 3 pairing of senior John Van Ostenbridge and junior Patrick Hennessey came away with a 6-0, 6-2 victory.







