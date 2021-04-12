What it’s like to attend an NHL hockey game during the pandemic

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, one of the first things to stop was sports. After a hiatus of several months, the NHL playoffs kicked off in July and the league retreated into a Canadian bubble. For the vast majority of the 2020-21 regular season, games were played without fans. But things are finally starting to open up again.

As someone who grew up with season tickets for most of my life, it was strange not attending a hockey game in over a year. Fortunately, since I was in New York for school, I had the chance to attend a Capitals game at the Nassau Coliseum against the New York Islanders on April 1. In March, the islanders were allowed to fill the arena with a capacity of 10 percent (about 1,300 fans) for games. Due to the limited space, the Islanders first gave their season ticket holders access to the games.

The only way for non-season ticket holders to get tickets is to resell them, escalating ticket prices. From now on, tickets for the top floors of the arena will go to around $ 300 per ticket.

It was exciting to attend a match, but I was curious how different the experience would be and how safe I would feel with the COVID-19 protocols they have. So I recorded my experience at Nassau Coliseum so that fans returning to Capital One Arena for Tuesday’s Capitals game will have an idea of ​​what it will be like.

COVID-19 procedures before entering the arena

The islanders have established many protocols to ensure that fans entering the arena do not become infected with COVID-19. This is done to ensure the safety of everyone in the building. The islanders have several options for fans to show negative test results. The first option is to have a PCR test done within 72 hours of the game day. The islanders partnered with Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care to make the process easier and more reliable for fans. The test can be scheduled by using a link from the Islanders website. This is the test I got before going into the game and it was surprisingly easy. Some COVID-19 testing centers may even take a while with an appointment, but when I received my test through Northwell Health, I was in and out in five minutes.

We love to have # Islands fans back in the building! In accordance with NY State Guidelines, rapid antigen testing and vaccinations will now be accepted at the Colosseum starting April 1. Be aware of the steps to take for matchday https://t.co/SjjEOHTK1G pic.twitter.com/JTYOBtsrX5 – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 26, 2021

The other options for fans (especially those making last minute decisions) are to have a quick test taken within six hours of playtime. You can get quick access at any COVID-19 testing center that offers them or on-site at the Nassau Coliseum. The downside to getting tested on the spot is that each test costs $ 25, but if you have health insurance, you can get a quick test for free from any healthcare provider.

The last option for fans is to prove they have been fully vaccinated. To be eligible, you must have received your last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before the competition.

Enter the arena

Once you arrive at the arena, the staff will have you fill out a survey asking if you’ve been in touch with someone who tested positive for the virus. After you have completed the questionnaire, you will receive a health card that you present to security.

Are you going to the Coli for the game tonight? Make sure to complete the health screenings before participating to get your # Islands Health pass! Complete the health survey here: https://t.co/9rQ2tm2Fvg pic.twitter.com/BPyNWNSi1I – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 8, 2021

After presenting your health pass along with your negative COVID-19 test or vaccine card, you went through security as usual to have your tickets scanned.

Inside the arena

At the Colosseum hall, they had the walkway split in two for people walking left and right.

They also had no concessions open in the arena. Instead, that had food trucks that were accessible once you were in the arena. I thought this was a smart idea to support local businesses while lowering the cost of each game.

Once you got to your seat, groups were socially distant and a safe distance from each other. One thing I noticed was that all of the seats that the islanders occupy 10% were strategically placed on the side of the arena, opposite the TV cameras. This gives the illusion of a fuller arena event with a capacity limit.

During the match, staff walked around making sure everyone kept their masks on and stayed in their seats.

Take out

Although the game was not very fun with 8-4 losses and all, I felt very safe. While everyone was socially aloof and wearing masks when attending this game, it felt like the good days before the pandemic.