122 goals in 36 games: The making of Bayern Munich’s child prodigy Jamal Musiala | Sport

“Incredible” is the word that one of Jamal Musiala’s former coaches constantly uses to describe the 18-year-old who is rapidly developing into one of Europe’s most exciting talents.

The attacking midfielder is currently thriving in his breakout season, scoring five goals in 29 appearances for Bayern Munich and made his first debut for the German national team in March.

At the age of 17, he became Bayern’s youngest ever Champions League goalscorer earlier this season and looks very much at home alongside world-class talent like Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller.

On Saturday, he scored with a great shot in his side’s 1-1 draw against Union Berlin to remind the world of his efficiency in front of goal.

But despite shredding the record books since joining Bayern in 2019, it was in the UK that Musiala’s football education was accelerated.

Having left Germany as a youngster, Musiala attended Chelsea academy while attending Whitgift – an independent school in South London that has a history of helping develop players who have become outstanding professionals, most notably England international Callum Hudson. – Odoi and former Nigeria international Victor Moses.

“I’m not saying we have a trained eye, but you can just tell by the way they hold on to themselves, the way they commit, their enthusiasm. Obviously, the skill level goes a lot further,” said Andrew Martin, director of football at Whitgift. , told CNN Sport.

“I think Jamal always stood out for greatness from the start. Jamal just stood out, his goalscoring was phenomenal.”

READ: Meet the coach responsible for guiding some of Europe’s brightest young footballers

‘Steely Trust’

Musiala has kept in touch with Martin and the Bavarian child prodigy still calls his former teacher “sir”.

“He greatly respects those around him, but he has ironclad determination, confidence and confidence in himself, which is not arrogance. Quite the contrary,” said Martin.

“I think that’s probably why he’s doing so well at the moment, he respects the people around him. He clearly respects and learns from the world class players he plays with at Bayern Munich.

“But inside I also know that Jamal will believe in himself and believe he’s just as good as they are, and I think he’s showing that clearly at the moment.

“When he goes out on the field, he doesn’t turn into a raging monster, but turns from a calm, respectful boy into a world-class athlete.”

Martin still remembers the first time he saw Musiala play when he was about 10 or 11 years old. Unfortunately for Whitgift’s director of football, it was for an opponent.

“I think we were absolutely beaten 8-4 by this school that came out of nowhere and wasn’t actually heard,” he laughed.

“Jamal played that day and I think he scored five out of eight. So I remember him. He was a bit of a wiry character, but once the game started he was electric. Absolutely unbelievable.”

READ ALSO: The origin of Erling Braut Haaland, the ‘humble’ superstar of football

Seven goals in one match

In less than a year, Martin saw that Musiala, who was already in Chelsea’s books, had signed up for the school and was happy to see him play in a Whitgift kit.

Without any official ties, the school has built a reputation and ties with many local professional clubs – 27 current students are part of football academies in London.

In addition to providing elite coaching to young people, Martin and his team also act as a liaison to help those boys divide their time between academic pursuits and football academy duties.

He took responsibility for managing Musiala’s schedule during his time at Whitgift and certainly reaped the rewards.

According to Martin, Musiala scored 122 goals in 36 games during his three years with Whitgift.

Two matches in particular stand out to this day. The first was during an away game where you had to travel for hours in a minivan to play against a rival team.

The match was called off briefly in the second half with Whitgift leading 10-0. Musiala had scored seven and, according to Martin, practically won the game with his first three touches of the ball.

But while his attacking prowess was evident, his maturity and determination also shone through.

Martin remembers a match when a young Musiala was “kicked against the post with the pillar” by the opposition. After an encouraging word in his ear at half-time, Musiala went out and won the match with two goals.

“That just summed it up,” added Martin. “His attitude and application was incredible… his drive and desire.

He would be upset if he got away and didn’t score the chances he had gotten. His standards were so high. It was unbelievable. ‘

ALSO READ: Angelo Gabriel, 16, will be the youngest goalscorer in Copa Libertadores history

‘Immeasurable pride’

While Whitgift is proud of his success stories, the school is suitable for all levelsIt currently has 21 teams of different levels over the years with more than 400 boys playing. But no matter how good a player is, academic work always comes first.

That’s partly because Martin, who himself played professionally, is fully aware that only a small percentage of players will ever make a career in the game.

“There’s nothing wrong with those guys who dream and want to be the next Callum and Jamal and use them as a benchmark,” Martin said. “That helps them to develop and improve at their own pace.

“I think that’s the great thing about our school, that we can help the guys who could become the next Callum and Jamal, but on the other side of the scale we can also help and improve those guys who aspire to be , but unfortunately it will only be a dream.

“Listen, let them live their dream and enjoy it and progress at their own pace.”

Martin remains reluctant to use players like Musiala to motivate the current crop, but remains inherently proud of helping his former apprentice reach the top.

“To see his rise in six years is, yes, pride. I suppose tremendous pride,” he said beaming at the memory of seeing Musiala make his international debut.

“It will sound corny, but it would be like seeing my own son and representing Bayern Munich and Germany.

Trophies are now on the agenda for Musiala. Bayern is seven points free as it tries to claim another Bundesliga title, but faces a tougher test in the Champions League quarter-final.

Musiala was an unused substitute in his side 3-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain Wednesday, but he can be called up for the return game on Tuesday, as Bayern wants to catch up in the French capital.