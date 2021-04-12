Daren Sammy excited about England’s upcoming domestic tournament





England domestic cricket tournament The Hundred will kick off from July this year and West Indian cricketer Daren Sammy thinks the tournament will be a story of equality in cricket. Sammy also said he is excited to participate in the tournament, which will be in a very different format from the regular cricket games. The Hundred, which opens in England on July 21, 2021, will be a cricket match with only 100 balls. Daren Sammy, who has led the West Indies to two ICC T20I World Cup titles, will take on the role of commentator during the tournament. English cricketer Stuart Broad and former English skipper Kevin Pietersen will be other commentators during the tournament. Kass Naidoo from South Africa and Zainab Abbas from Pakistan will be the hosts of The Hundred tournament. The Hundred Is A Story About Equality: Daren Sammy Daren Sammy said The Hundred is a story of equality as men and women will receive equal prize money. Can’t wait to get involved. It’s a new format with some of the best players in the world, it could be a game changer. The story behind what they do is very important. When you sell a new product, you have to sell the story, and this story is about equality, ”said Darren Sammy. Sammy also said the organizers are doing everything they can to get the youngsters involved in the tournament. E.Quality prize money for men and women, all games are broadcast, they are prize tags for everyone to come and they focus on opportunities for the base of the game to involve young people. That’s a story that can connect people, ”added Darren Sammy. Speaking of his role as a commentator, Sammy said he will add his own style to it and bring a captain’s point of view. The whole world will be listening and watching, so I have to be careful, I’m not chatting in the locker room anymore! I know my accent will be different from what people are used to but I want to add my style to it, I can only be myself so if I can bring some entertainment with it I will. “What I can promise is insight from a captain’s point of view. I’ll talk about how I would look at it if I was out there, and until recently I was, Darren Sammy continued. The Hundred was originally scheduled to play in July 2020, but was delayed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament, which consists of 100 balls, will see a very different format from the regular T20s or ODIs. There are more than 10 deliveries and each bowler can throw 5 or 10 consecutive balls. The stroke changes after every 10 balls and the first 25 balls come under power play overs.







