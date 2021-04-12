The Lebanese Wilson quickly becomes a top football player

Video playback not supported

At 65 and about 300 pounds, Lebanon junior Tristan Wilson is a towering presence in the shot put circle.

He can also be a dominant post player on the basketball court.

Basketball and athletics really helped me a lot, Tristan said.

But flip the football tape and you’ll see where Tristan really shines.

We had many big-hearted kids, and we had some excellent linemen from all states, but not much of that kind of construction to go with it, said Lebanon Offensive Line Coach Garett Wade.

Tristan is a three star striker. To say he has college options is an understatement, with more than 15 schools offering him offers.

Children from Lebanon don’t get this chance very often, and I’ve always wanted to do that since I was a little kid, Tristan said.

But these are not your average daily programs.

Tristan has pulled offers from teams in every Power Five conference from Arkansas to Mizzou to Alabama.

It’s absolutely crazy, he said. : I had not thought in a million years that I would be in this position. So I try to take it all in and realize what position I am in and will continue to work. It’s a blessing.

Wade played the position for Lebanon and then Missouri State, so he knows what helps Tristan stand out from the crowd.

He’s an explosive athlete of size, Wade said. Its size, while unusual, can be found. But with the [footwork], the explosiveness, and the intangibles that go with it, once you get to know the child, that’s what really sells coaches.

That is also what makes Tristan so special about the Yellowjackets program.

He really is the perfect kid to be in the spotlight as there hasn’t been any arrogance about it. If we had a kid I could say he’s a great representation of what our city is, he fits right in, Wade said.

Now Tristan will try to find his perfect fit.

He hopes to personally visit several schools in June before making his final choice.

I would like to commit to my senior season, said Tristan. I like to go into that around my team, no distractions or anything.

12 years ago, former Yellowjacket lineman Justin Britt signed with Mizzou before spending six seasons in the NFL.

Tristan says watching Britt make the pros helped him believe he could make it too.