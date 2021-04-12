Weekly recap (April 5-11): IPL 2021 kicks off, more Olympic quotas for India, stutters on bids for European league title

From the opening games of the 2021 edition of the IPL to Indian athletes making their way to the Summer Olympics this year, here’s a recap of the biggest developments in the sport this week.



CRICKET



The Indian Premier League is back. Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians in a thrilling opener. (REPORT) Suresh Raina returned to action on Saturday with a quickfire 50 of 32 in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2021 opener against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. However, the Delhi Capitals won the match by seven wickets. (REPORT). Kolkata Knight Riders managed to take a comfortable victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their campaign opener (REPORT)

New Zealand’s travel ban from India from Sunday (April 11) could affect the cricketers playing in the IPL, forcing them to fly straight to the UK for the Test Two Series against England in May-June, followed by the final of the World Test Championship. (REPORT)



Australian left arm speedy Jason Behrendorff has replaced Josh Hazlewood in the Chennai Super Kings roster for IPL 2021. (REPORT)

Former India captain and battle icon Sachin Tendulkar, who was hospitalized as a precaution after testing positive for COVID-19, was fired Thursday (April 8). He is now recovering in home isolation in Mumbai. (REPORT)

Opener Mohammad Rizwan broke an unbeaten half century, leading Pakistan to a heart-stopping victory over inexperienced South Africa in the first Twenty20 International at The Wanderers on Saturday. Earlier this week, Pakistan defeated South Africa 2-1 in the ODI series. (REPORT)

South African-born batsman Devon Conway has been named as one of three limitless players on the New Zealand cricket team that will play two Tests in England in June. (REPORT)



Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday (April 7). On Tuesday (April 6), Kiran More, the Mumbai Indians’ wicket-keeping adviser and talent scout, also tested positive for the virus. (REPORT)

AMERICAN SOCCER

The runaway Premier League leader Manchester City sank in a shocking 2-1 home defeat against 10-man Leeds United on Saturday, with Stuart Dallas taking the winner in injury time. (REPORT) Late goals from Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood sealedManchester Uniteda 3-1 comeback win againstTottenham Hotspur,solidifying its place in the Premier League’s top four, while the London club’s hopes of joining it looked meager on Sunday. (REPORT)

Real Madrid defeated arch-rival Barcelona 2-1 at home in an entertaining drenched El Clasico and stormed to the top of the La Liga table. (REPORT)

Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich came to a 1-1 draw at home against Union Berlin on Saturday to narrow the lead at the top to five points with six games to go. (REPORT)

Conte admits the pressure is mounting as Inter approaches the Serie A title

Melbourne Victory forward Kyra Cooney-Cross scored straight from a corner kick in the last minute of extra time to help her team defeat Sydney FC in the W-League Grand Final on Sunday and be crowned champions for the second time. Australia. (REPORT)



Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a stoppage time winner as Liverpool fought back on Saturday to take a 2-1 win over Aston Villa. (REPORT)

Phil Foden picked up a last-minute winner when Manchester City beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, after Marco Reus scored a late equalizer for the Germans at The Etihad. (REPORT)

Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior came of age to score twice when his side punished a sloppy Liverpool and won 3-1 at home in the quarterfinals of Tuesday’s Champions League first leg. (REPORT)

FIFA has suspended the Pakistani Football Association due to interference from third parties and the Chadian Football Association due to government intervention. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé scored twice on Wednesday to send his side to a 3-2 victory over defending champion Bayern Munich in a quarter-final first leg in the Champions League. (REPORT)

ATK Mohun Bagan has brought in the promising midfielder Liston Colaco ahead of the next season of the Indian Super League (ISL) with a record transfer fee that is the highest ever for an Indian player. (REPORT)



FC Goa skipper Edu Bedia and midfielder Brandon Fernades stressed the need to be smart, while head coach Juan Ferrando spoke of staying true to the club’s philosophy at the start of their first AFC Champions League campaign (REPORT)Brandon also wrote one new three-year contract with FC Goa, who will keep him at the club until June 2024.

TENNIS

Sania Mirza has been added back to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS)prior to the Tokyo Olympics. It can be noted that Sania was part of the TOPS schedule earlier in the current Olympic cycle, but had pulled out of the schedule when she left the Tour in 2017. (REPORT)

TheFrench Opentennis tournament is postponed for a week due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Clay Grand Slam tournament was scheduled to start on May 23, but the first round games now start on May 30. (REPORT)

Hurkacz beats Sinner in Miami for the first Masters crown

Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime has added Toni Nadal to his coaching team ahead of the European clay court swing, the 20-year-old confirmed Thursday. (REPORT)

TABLE TENNIS

Indian ace paddler Sharath Kamal, who has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, is awaiting the final word from the Table Tennis Federation of India on his proposal to hold training sessions with his mixed doubles partner Manika Batra ahead of the quadrennial event. (REPORT)

BADMINTON

Two Super 100 badminton tournaments – theRussian Open2021 and Indonesia Masters – have been canceled due to COVID-19 related restrictions, theBadminton World Federation(BWF) said Monday. (REPORT)



HOCKEY

The menAsian Champions Trophyhockey will be held from October 1-9, 2021 in Dhaka, deAsian Hockey Federationhas announced. The tournament, originally scheduled for 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (REPORT)

Former India coachHarendra Singhhas been appointed as the new head coach of the US men’s hockey team. (REPORT)

Top officials from the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) with little money will press for a revival of bilateral ties with India in neutral venues during the 47th International Hockey Federation (FIH)Statutory Congress from 19-23 May in New Delhi. (REPORT)

BOXING

MC Mary Kom (51 kg) will lead the Indian women’s competition at the Asian boxing championships to be held here from May 21 to 31. (REPORT)



ATHLETICS

World athletics should introduce a new set of records for times set by athletes wearing high-tech shoes, British Olympian Tim Hutchings said, as the discussion continues as to whether the shoes give runners an unfair advantage. (REPORT)



Hima Das and Dutee Chand were named to India’s 4x100m women’s team for the World Athletics Relays, an Olympic qualifying event to be held in Poland on May 1-2. (REPORT)

India’s best athletes, including javelin throwerNeeraj Chopraand sprinterThe,will embark on a training-cum-competition tour through Turkey later this month, the national federation said Tuesday. Chopra’s fellow Olympic-bound javelin thrower, Shivpal Singh, the nation’s relay runners (both 4x100m and 4x400m men and women) will also be part of the 40-strong contingent that also includes coaches. (REPORT)



Athletes at theTokyo Olympics,that come with minor symptoms of itCOVID-19,can be isolated in a hotel prepared by local organizers of the games. The Japanese news agencyKyodoOn Sunday, organizers said working to secure 300 rooms at a hotel near the Athletes’ Village. (REPORT)



Patiala’s health department banned outsiders from entering the National Institute of Sports on Saturday (NIS)because of the increasing cases ofCOVID-19in the entire country. (REPORT)

OTHER SPORTS

Nethra Kumanan became the first Indian woman ever to qualify for the Olympic Games in Sailing when she finished first in the laser radial class at the Mussanah Open. (REPORT)

The pair Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy and Vishnu Saravanan qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the 49er and laser standard classes respectively at the Asian Olympic Sailing Championships. (REPORT)



Indias Nethra Kumanan has virtually qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the laser radial class of the Asian Olympic Qualifying Championships. – FACEBOOK / NETHRA KUMANAN



Two Indian fencers – Taniksha Khatri and Konsam Denny Singh – participating in the World Junior Championships and cadets in Cairo have tested positive forCOVID-19and quarantined. (REPORT)

Japanese swimmerRikako Ikeewon the women’s 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter butterfly at the national championships on Saturday, less than eight months after she returned to the competition following her recovery from leukemia. (REPORT)

WRESTLING

Eighteen-year-old Sonam Malik became the youngest Indian female wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics when the country won two quota places in qualifiers for the Asian Olympics in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Saturday. (REPORT)

None of the six Indian wrestlers in action were able to secure an Olympic quota for the Tokyo Games, even as Ashu and Gupreet Singh won bronze medals in the Asian qualifiers on Friday. Only the finalists will earn a place in the Tokyo Games from this event and lost five Indians in the last four leg to miss the chance to qualify on the opening day of the competition. (REPORT)



National championSandeep SinghMann (74 kg) did not qualify for the Olympics during the Asian Qualifiers in Almaty on Sunday, keeping the hopes of veteran Sushil Kumar in Tokyo alive in the weight category. Also missed the qualification Satywart Kadiyan (97 kg) andSumit malik(125 kg) in the three-day race that ended on Sunday. Anyone who missed it has one last chance to scrap for the delayTokyo Games 2020at the World Olympic Qualifiers, to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria from May 6-9. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORT

Six-time MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez may return to the Portuguese Grand Prix next weekend after recovering from an arm injury that shortened his 2020 season, his Repsol Honda team said Saturday. (REPORT)



Nico Hulkenberg will be Aston Martin’s official Formula 1 reserve and development driver this season, the team said on Thursday. (REPORT)