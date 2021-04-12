La Liga talking points | Reuters





MADRID (Reuters) – Speaking points of the weekend in Spanish football. Football – La Liga Santander – Real Madrid v FC Barcelona – Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain – April 10, 2021 Real Madrid player Toni Kroos celebrates their second goal with teammates REUTERS / Sergio Perez REALLY BACK TO THEIR RUTHLESS BEST On Saturdays, Clasico certainly lived up to its bills as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in torrential rain with a powerful mix of quality and luck, boding well for their chances of finishing first in a remarkably tight title race. Real missed key players and lost another to Lucas Vazquez in the match, but went on with a superb goal from Karim Benzema before doubling their advantage with a scrappy, deflected free kick from Toni Kroos. They also played their luck, as Barça hit the woodwork twice and got two criminal cases dismissed, but Real were still worthy winners, only one point behind leader Atlético Madrid and one point ahead of third place Barça with eight games to go. Zinedine Zidanes’ squad have often produced this kind of performance during the last seasons that have been moving up the title and while this title race is on the edge, winning such an epic game gives them the mental advantage. KOEMAN SHORTLY FALLS IN BIG GAMES AGAIN Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman was keen to highlight the role of referees in his defeat to Real, but his complaints could not mask his dismal track record in the biggest matches. A defeat at the Clasico meant that Koeman became the first Barça to lose to Real twice in the same season since 2008 and added to a long list of crunch matches he hasn’t won this season. Koemans’ side was beaten 1-0 in December at league-leader Atletico Madrid, while his record in the biggest Champions League matches also makes for grim reading. Barça lost 3-0 at home to Juventus to finish second in their group and put up a final 16 game against Paris St Germain, which they lost 5-1 in total. They were also defeated by Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. Koeman has won over many Barça fans and before Saturday his side had won 16 of their previous 19 league games while remaining unbeaten. Still, it is his track record in the games that matter most that will determine whether he stays on the track next season. ATHLETICOS WALK LONG INJURED TO FINISH LINE Atlético Madrid clung to their lead at the top with their 1-1 draw at Real Betis, but paid a heavy price with injuries to Kieran Trippier and Joao Felix, leaving their side looking skinny for the decisive part of the season. Diego Simeones’ squad are now without four of their main attacking players, including top scorer Luis Suarez, and their injury crisis comes at a time when they’ve only scored twice in their last four league games. However, the Argentinian coach is more than used to swimming against the tide, and during a typical show of defiance, he insisted he enjoyed his team’s struggles. We are in a moment of resistance and I like it. When the going gets tough, you have to play with your heart, he said. Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Christian Radnedge

