County Cricket Talking Points: Cold Start for the Renewed Championship | County Championship

Ball One: Bartlett pairs up with Gregory for the win in Somerset

Somerset started the season by taking a step closer to their traditional fall woes with a wonderfully resistant win over Middlesex. After opening day 165 of Sam Robsons, the Middlesex bowlers looked like they deserved double helpings of triple jerseys until Marchant de Lange bobbed a pair while Jack Leach on the other side wiped the ice off his glasses to save the successor. The home side were still the favorites after Josh Davey and Leach won a flurry of LBW decisions in the second innings to leave Somerset on the hunt for 285. Captain, Tom Abell, got his team halfway, but it was the uninterrupted seventh wicket score of 98 between George Bartlett and Lewis Gregory who got them over the line.

Gregory didn’t need his first five-minute innings to justify his place in the bowling division, but his performance at No. 8 could be crucial in more than just this game. Usually, a No. 8, in conjunction with the last recognized batsman, must decide whether to dig in and rotate the shot or lead the counterattack as a sort of auxiliary seven. Gregory opted for the latter, 10 fours digging through his 62, while Bartlett, 23 last month, sent the ship to port.

Ball two: Crane flying through an English spinners development

As in the 80s comedy, there were three daddies in Leicester, where James Vince (231), Liam Dawson (152 *) and Tom Alsop (119) took the pain to Leicestershire, taking 612-5 in 120 overs for the house piled side could gather around the radiators and warm bodies and souls. To their credit, Leicestershire made Hampshire work very hard for their somewhat inevitable victory, moving 77 overs in the first dig and 96 subsequent ones.

Mason Crane who could already go through the could this be the one for England ?, the no it isn’t and is he even good enough for his county stages of an English spin bowler career, is now entering the reliable stage on this level actually match figures of 4481516 provide a strong foundation for a great season for the oldest 24 year old in the game.

Ball three: Surrey took off on the wrong foot

Gloucestershire were the other victors in the first round of matches, pushing aside a Surrey XI shaved off the Currans, but still boasting six international players in a way too familiar to the well-equipped South Londoners.

With Ben Foakes 133 playing a key role in setting a tricky but achievable target of 228, the Surreys bowlers had no answer to Gloucestershires captain Chris Dent and all-rounder Graeme van Buuren when they went over six to one. drove to victory. Rory Burns used five bowlers, but they managed only 12 wickets in the match. In addition, all five bowled at least one ‘no ball’ as 16 were sent down at a rate of one per eight overs, which left me wondering how the pre-season work (which the county values ​​very much) had the bowlers’ actions grooved if they couldn’t. be sure where their feet landed.

Ball four: England watch

Defending champion Essex couldn’t do what they’ve done so often in recent years, turn an advantage into a profit. With no limitation on the length of the first innings, Tom Westley chose to skip in the 158th, which seemed too long to me, but he had spent nearly nine hours in the middle putting 213 together, so he barely had a gamble about the condition of the field. .

He had counted on two elements of the game that worked in his favor through his own attacks, proven ability to take 20 wickets and the mental challenge of hitting the best part of seven sessions for a draw. With Worcestershire 43-4 at the end of the second day, his assumptions seemed likely to pay off.

Jake Libby had different thoughts and fell asleep to carry his bat for over 11 hours, eventually finding a partner in all-rounder, Ed Barnard, whose first century positively changed his ratio of batting to bowling averages securing the extra points now available are for the trek.

Joe Root was delighted to see that adjustment to the County Championship as it would encourage batsmen to fight for every run and develop the concentration required in Test matches. After a stop-start career, Libby had an excellent 2020 and 2021 has kicked off with a backs-to-the-wall epic. With a full schedule in England and a top three inconsistent, Libby will soon be getting the chance to offer Root the luxury of a cup of tea in between the toss and running through to the middle.

Ball five: waiting for the gift of image and sound

I hate to criticize anyone involved in cricket at any level after the last 12 months they endured and the great entertainment provided to us at times when we needed it more than ever. But (and you could see that coming, right?)

Can you find the reason why Somersets translates 19 points for their win to 11 points in the Group Two table? I know it’s a penalty taken from last season, but a * and an explanation line would help. Indeed, aside from the fact that there are now eight points for the draw, there is no comprehensive statement on points awarding, let alone penalties for slow prizes etc., that I could find on any website. At the BBC, the County Championship appears to be contested by just six clubs, who can please some in the cricket hierarchy until they find out that Derbyshire is one of them. On Groups Two and Three, the website of the national broadcaster appears as silent as much of the Friday afternoon.

Maybe I’m asking a little too much here, but the excellent YouTube streams offered by counties pull in very decent numbers, with razor-sharp HD images from multiple cameras, real-time on-screen information graphics and fast replays, supported by an effort on social media that also brings the game to its audience.

So why do we have the BBC’s local radio feed for audio? Not only is it too comprehensive for TV (perfectly reasonable given its primary purpose), but it could also be a little parochial if Simon Harmer really competes with Rashid Khan to become the best cricket spinner in the world? Even in these troubled times, it shouldn’t be out of reach for the counties to hire a few commentators to make sure the audio lives up to the visuals, especially when there are often more people podcasting than not podcasting.

Ball Six: Disgrace Road

I leave the moral to commentators at the bottom and focus on a relatively narrow point brought up by the rather anodic notation in the score book. Hassan Azad stumped McManus bowled Dawson 18. You can see for yourself what happened. here, because the request for a flyout was unexpectedly enforced on square leg, after Lewis McManus, ball in his right glove, hit a bail with his left hand.

Surely it should not have been out of the reach of two captains (Hampshires James Vince and Leicestershires Colin Ackermann), two referees, a match referee and (if necessary) two scorers to work out a fair solution for all parties? Mistakes happen and ask any biker how concentration drops when you’re cold and they’ll have a story or two.

And for those who say that a recall is not possible under the laws after the next ball is thrown, I ask a case-law question: are the laws there to make the game easier or is the game there to illustrate the laws? If you subscribe to the first (as this writer does), Azad should have resumed his innings with a * in the score book, a brief commentary, and the Hampshires men looking a bit bigger than they do now.