Kadarius Toney Scouting Report: 2021 NFL Draft Profile and Fantasy Football Projections

Last season, the Florida Gators were one of the most explosive assault teams not only in the SEC, but in college football as well. One reason for that was the combination of quarterback Kyle Trask and tight Kyle Pitts. But the other reason was the dynamic power of the wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Toney had a 2020 season breakout with 70 receptions for 984 yards (14.1 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. His 70 receptions took seventh place in the NCAA and third place in the SEC. The senior wide receiver also produced 161 rushing yards, one touchdown, and one punt return touchdown.

For his production, Toney was named the second-team All-American by the Associated Press as an all-purpose player. He was also elected to the All-SEC of the first team as an all purpose player and the second team as a wide receiver. The 5-foot-11 wideout could be one of the many receivers made in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Scouting report

The 1.5 meter wide receiver could be an explosive assault weapon / playmaker on the next level. While mainly lining up inside / slot for the Florida Gators, Toney can also be just as dangerous when lined up outside. In the same sense, Toney isn’t necessarily a vertical / deep threat, despite having a 4.39 on his Pro Day last week. But he can open up on the short / intermediate routes, which also leads to big plays in the passing game.

This is something we saw continuously in Florida for the past season under head coach Dan Mullen. Toney would sometimes have a flat route, a whip route, or a normal route that he can go the distance with his run after the catch ability. In terms of where he needs room for improvement, Toney can keep working on his route running. At the next level, teams will like Play Press more than give it a free release.

While hand combat is essential at the line of scrimmage, the 5-foot-11 dynamo needs to be able to use its footwork to get rid of a jam or trick the opponents defensive back into thinking that it is doing something else. Another thing he can keep improving is runblocking, which is essential for staying on the pitch.

However, Toney can also have an impact in the special teams, either on a kick or kick return, which could be his opening to play in the NFL right away. The Mobile, Alabama native game reminds me a lot of what Curtis Samuel did with the last season Carolina PanthersA player who can position himself over the formation and who you need to find a way to get the ball into his hands.

Toney has the speed and explosiveness that make scouts drool over his gaming potential. He could thrive in the fullback role that has resurfaced in some offensive systems.

Toney has the speed and explosiveness that make scouts drool over his gaming potential. He could thrive in the fullback role that has resurfaced in some offensive systems. – NFL.com Bucky Brooks

Mock Draft landing sites

In some of the latest mock drafts, Kadarius Toney goes sometime in the late first round after the top three of JaMarr Chase, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle disappear from the board. Toney has been mocked with the Jacksonville Jaguars at number 25 overall, the Baltimore Ravens, the Kansas City Chiefs, the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts

Fantasy Impact: Rookie Year

If Toney were to land with the Ravens, Chiefs or Jaguars, he would have an instant opportunity to play and be used in multiple ways. We shouldn’t expect him to have Justin Jefferson or CeeDee Lamb-esque production as a rookie. But it’s not beyond the scope of the possibility of seeing him have a similar season San Francisco 49ers in general Brandon Aiyuk. Last season, Aiyuk had a total of 825 yards from scrimmage on 66 touches and seven touchdowns.

Fantasy impact: career

Kadarius Toney will not become a top level WR1 in fantasy football. However, he could be a great WR2 or FLEX game with his ability to play across the formation and just be an overall playmaker. If the former Florida Gator can master that role and do it well, then he will have a solid professional career.