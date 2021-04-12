Westbrook Tennis Teams start the season with wins; Baseball drops first game





By Chris Negrini / Zip06.com • 4/12/2021 4:00 am EST

Tennis for boys The Westbrook boys tennis team opened the 2021 season on the road with a game against Cromwell. Westbrook took a decisive victory over the Panthers and started the year with a 1-0 record. The Knights earned a sweep against Cromwell with a 7-0 mark in the match. When these teams last played two years ago, Cromwell was 18-2 and Westbrook 16-4. Westbrook On the singles side, senior captain Jesse McGannon took a 6-3, 6-0 win over No. 1, while Joey Caslin claimed a 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 2. In No. 3 position, Cooper claimed Whitehouse a 7-5, 6-4 victory, and at number 4 Elliot Koplas triumphed 6-0, 6-1. Dan Ruppenicker took a 6-1, 6-1 victory over fifth position. Koplas and Ruppenicker both had their first victories in singles. As for doubles, the number 1 tandem of Mason Malchiodi and Jonah Freund claimed a 6-0, 6-1 victory, and at number 2, Gareth Whitehouse and Ryan Engels were victorious with a score of 6-1, 6-1. Tennis for girls The Knights came to court last week for the first time since 2019. The Knights claimed a win over Cromwell and started the season with a 1-0 record. On April 10, the Knights claimed a 6-1 home win in a game against the Panthers. In singles, Julia Farnoli claimed the 6-3, 6-1 victory over the No. 1 position, while Gianni Salisbury took a two-set victory with scores of 7-5 and 7-5. In fourth place, Jami Sacco also took a 6-1, 6-3 win in straight sets. In doubles, the number 1 duo of Xan Zanzarelli and Bree Koplas won a 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4 victory. The No. 2 tandem of Adriana Straneri and Olivia Polumbo was victorious with a score of 6-3, 6-2, and in third place Caroline Dias and Tatiana Ortega took a 7-5, 6-1 victory to round out. the victory. Basketball The Westbrook baseball team played its first game of the season last week. The Knights hosted Old Saybrook and lost to the Rams. Westbrook’s record moves to 0-1 to start the season. On April 10, the Knights dropped their home opener against Old Saybrook 13-1. The Rams were the first to get on the board by scoring two runs in the top of the second inning, then added another run in the third. Westbrook closed the gap somewhat with a run in the bottom of the third, but Old Saybrook added four more runs in the fourth to make it 7-1. The Knights would score no more, and the Rams added two more runs in the fifth and four more in the seventh inning. Junior Dan Zambrano doubled and drove in a run for the Knights. Junior pitcher Trevor Hendrixson took the loss on the mound.







