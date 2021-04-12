Hockey mentors | England Hockey





The Hockey Mentors Project is pleased to announce their launch. They want all junior players to have the opportunity to reach their potential and increase diversity in junior performance hockey. In particular, supporting more junior-performing ethnic minority players, those with parental incomes below the national average, and those from public schools. The Hockey Mentors Project Overview The difficulties Lack of Equal Opportunity in Hockey for Junior Hockey Players The mission Hockey mentors help junior performing hockey players reach their potential, focusing on mindset and diversity. The solution The Hockey Mentors Academy The first step of the non-profit project is the Hockey Mentors Academy. A range of 16 mentors, including Great Britain and England Internationals, working with players with 1-1 mentorship, inspiring questions and answers from some of the biggest names in English hockey, a collaborative project for young voices and personal introduction / graduation days .

The academy is for 16 youth players aged 15-18 years, with enrollments in the current school years 10/11/12. Hockey Mentors defines a junior performance player as anyone who plays at the county level or above, or plays a 1s / 2s club standard (regional premium or above), who wants to play National League hockey in the future. Hockey mentors have identified three main areas that they believe are the barriers to success for junior performing players, one or more of which are required to be eligible to apply. be in a public school

come from an ethnic minority

have a parental income below the national average. The academy is carefully structured around other commitments and will be easily manageable around hockey, school work and social life. If the academy feels applicable to you or a junior performance player you know, we recommend that you find out more about how to apply to the academy athttps://hockeymentors.org/academy/apply/ Applications are currently open and closed 13th June 2021. A robust selection criterion has been established by the leadership team, who will all work together to select the 16 players for the academy. Hockey Mentors are also committed to providing opportunities to all who apply to the academy, so all applicants are welcome to attend the online inspirational Q & As and the Hockey Mentors Cup (the most important part of the personal graduation day). The Hockey Mentors Project has a long-term vision to have a significant impact on the 2028 Olympic Games. Working from their core values ​​of diversity, player-led, positive mindset, collaboration and courage that they have an important mission of change the face of junior performance hockey in England 5 important goals Reduce barriers to successsupporting more junior-performing players from public schools, ethnic minorities, and below-national parental income to reach their full potential and achieve success in hockey. Change the perception of hockeyhave a leading influence in ensuring that hockey is seen as a diverse sport and one that welcomes top young players from all backgrounds. Strengthen the One Hockey familybe a leading influence in showing the hockey family the power of working together and putting aside self-interest. Make hockey a leader in junior athlete wellbeinghockey to become the leading sport for the well-being of junior athletes in England, encouraging balance, positive mental well-being and success on and off the field. Increase diversity in teams in Englandsee more diversity in English teams of all age groups. In addition to providing solutions to support this, Hockey Mentors want to work closely with England Hockey to build a sustainable national strategy. In addition to making sure eligible junior players are aware of the project, the other essential support needed is sponsorship. You can find more information at https://hockeymentors.org/sponsorshipSupport is welcomed by individuals and companies who align with the mission and values. So far, the project has been based on goodwill and enthusiasm, but to make it more sustainable they need sponsorships in addition to the money they raise from their non-profit coaching company.

