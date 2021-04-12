Sports
IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal takes on AB De Villiers, two other RCB teammates in chess at the same time
Yuzvendra Chahal posted a photo with AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar.© Instagram
Spider wizard Yuzvendra Chahal shared a photo on Instagram with his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj. Chahal stands while the others are facing him as they take a pose. The 30-year-old, former chess player, seems comfortable taking on three opponents at the same time. Along with the photo, Chahal wrote, “The King’s Gambit.” RCB’s official Instagram handle reposted the snap, captioning it, “Checkmates!” followed by hashtags #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers.
Chahal, a former national under-12 chess champion, represented India at the World Youth Chess Championship. He had said that playing chess taught him the patience he needed on the field.
While struggling to maintain the balance between the two sports, Chahal decided to move on and pursue a career as a cricketer.
Last week, Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma took on RCB players Mohammed Siraj and Srikar Bharat in a table tennis match.
The clip opens with Chahal and Dhanashree ready to take on their opponents. In the next
frame, we can see the pair breaking into a victory dance.
Promoted
The entire episode was shared on Instagram by Srikar. “Guess who would have won?” read the caption.
Speaking of RCB, the squad got off to a brilliant start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign when they defeated five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by two wickets in the opening game.
Then the Bangalore team will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 14. The match will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
