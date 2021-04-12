Game # 44 Preview – Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks close out season series





Monday, April 12, 2021 – 7:00 AM EST

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: Ballys Sports Ohio – Radio: 97.1 FM

Opponents Blog: Second City Hockey Chicago Blackhawks (19-18-5, 43 points, 5th Central) Bee Columbus blue jackets (15-20-8, 38 points, 7th Central) The Columbus Blue Jackets will close their two game sets and season series with the Blackhawks tonight, after losing the Saturday night game with a final score of 4-3. The Jackets started out strong with a few goals in the first three minutes of the game, but then went out shortly after with four goals in a row. The Blackhawks are just four points behind the Nashville Predators for the final playoff spot in the division and will attempt to complete the sweep of the lottery-tied Blue Jackets. This one will no doubt be weird for the coats with so much change in such a short amount of time. Since they’ve struggled to get up for games when it really mattered, it’ll be interesting to see if they can match the intensity of a team between things. Player to watch Patrik Laine Laine eventually broke through and came back on the score sheet after 15 games without a goal. Often times, a player like him just has to let something good happen and see the puck in the back of the net to get going. According to Laine’s former (and maybe future?) Coach Jukka Jalonen, Patrik’s battle is between the ears. The talent is there, but it’s clear the guy tries too much or at least thinks too much, and as a result doesn’t do much of anything. It will be interesting to see if he can build on his latest bit of success. That is, if, of course, it doesn’t trade at 3 p.m. ET … But it may be a luxury that the Blue Jackets will not be able to fully enjoy for the foreseeable future. If so, Kekalainen could have some interesting phone calls in the next 24 hours. CBJ Coverage (@CBJcoverage) April 11, 2021 Jackets Notes Last weekend officially marked the end of an era. There are no more expectations for this team, and without a captain it will be very interesting to see who steps into leadership roles. Oliver Bjorkstrand has recently said he is taking on a leadership role, so it’s worth keeping an eye on in that regard. Will Seth Jones take on the role of de facto captain? We are now waiting to see what the final squad will look like for the rest of this season and beyond. With Jarmo reportedly listening to offers from names like Max Domi and Patrik Laine, it’s sure to be a thrilling afternoon with plenty of Twitter refreshment. The other bank With the Nashville Predators winning yesterday, the Hawks are now four points from last place, so they will try to keep up. In just seven games against the Blue Jackets this year, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat have combined 22 points and dominated the season series. The Blackhawks have won the previous four matchups against the Jackets. The Blackhawks have already made a trade before the deadline (usually for the rights to Henrik Borgstrom), but are in an awkward position whether or not to buy or sell. Chances are it’s a quiet deadline day for the Blackhawks, Season Series Jan 29: CBJ 2 @ CHI 1

Jan 31: CBJ 1 @ CHI 3

February 11: CBJ 6 @ CHI 5

Feb 13: CBJ 2 @ CHI 3 (OT)

February 23: CHI 6 @ CBJ 5

February 25: CHI 2 @ CBJ 0

April 10: CHI 4 @ CBJ 3

April 12: WHO @ CBJ Statistics Chicago Columbus 2.76 (17) GPG 2.49 (27) 3.10 (20) GAPG 3.21 (24) 24.4% (7) PP% 14.0% (28) 73.3% (30) PK% 78.1% (19) 46.8% (28) 5v5 shot attempt% 46.2% (30) 46.1% (31) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt% 47% (28) 7.3 (25) 5v5 shot% 7.4 (23) .910 (14) 5v5 Save% 0.905 (22) Alex DeBrincat, 21 G leader Oliver BJORKSTRAND, 14 Patrick Kane, 38 A leader Jack Roslovic, 20 Patrick Kane, 52 P leader Oliver BJORKSTRAND, 32 Nikita Zadarov, 31 PIM leader Max Domi, 39 8-10-3 Home / Away 8-8-6 2-7-1 Last 10 5-5 Projected setups * subject to change (as usual) Patrik Laine Max Domi Oliver BJORKSTRAND Mikhail Grigorenko Jack Roslovic Cam Atkinson Eric Robinson Alexandre Texier Kevin Stenlund Stefan Matteau Zac Dalpe Kole Sherwood Michael Del Zotto Seth Jones Vladislav Gavrikov Mikko Lehtonen Dean Kukan | Gabriel Carlsson Joonas Korpisalo Elvis Merzlikins Columbus blue jackets Chicago Blackhawks Alex DeBrincat Kirby Dach Patrick Kane Mattias Janmark Pius Suter Dylan Strome Dominic Cuban Phillipp Kurashev Vinnie Hinostroza Brandon Hagel David fights Ryan Carpenter Nikita Zadorov Connor Murphy Duncan Keith Adam Boqvist Calvin de Haan Wyatt Kalynuk Kevin Lankinen Malcolm Subban







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos