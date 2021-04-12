ASU Football: Cyrus Moss, top prospect for 2022, has Sun Devils in the top five





A consensus four-star elite pass rusher in the 2022 class has narrowed its list down to five schools, and the state of Arizona remains in contention. Cyrus Moss, one of the best in-class prospects and a top national player, announced on social media Sunday afternoon that he is still reflecting on the Sun Devils as he gets closer to a final decision. Moss also included another Pac-12 school, Oregon, on his list. Clemson, Florida, and Notre Dame round out the rest of its potential destinations. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound disruptor attends Bishop Gorman’s high school in Las Vegas. 247Sports has named Moss as the 57th overall player in the nation, the No. 4 weak defensive side and the No. 2 prospect in Nevada. The recruiting site also registered Moss with a verified 40-yard dash time of 4.62 seconds and a 33.60-inch vertical jump. Blair Angulo, a Mountain Region Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports, said in his scouting report that Moss has the right height and tools to be a versatile force at remote linebacker and compared him to Anthony Barr of the Minnesota Vikings. Rivals names Moss a little lower in their overall rankings at number 80, but has him at number 2 in both their position and state rankings. Moss originally had 27 listings to choose from. He has expressed his intention to consider official visits to the football programs. Check out the possible highlights of Sun Devils from his second year:

