The holiday hockey camp for children in Dieppe has violated COVID rules, the data shows

An inspection of a hockey camp held in Dieppe in late December revealed several violations of provincial COVID-19 rules.

The nine pages of emails from the provincial health department list issues noted during an inspection of the event hosted by East Coast Ice from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30 at the UNIplex in Dieppe.

The emails indicate that the event attracted about 240 children, with parents observing in the arena bleachers at a time when hockey tournaments were banned and gatherings discouraged.

An inspection by the Ministry of Public Security for three to four hours on December 27 resulted in a list of problems being sent to the city of Dieppe. Those issues include:

Unmasked coaches on couches.

About 60 spectators in the stands, most with masks, but no social distance. Described as “largely a social gathering, not a police force.”

No mask use in dressing rooms by players.

Some players do not arrive dressed despite being required.

Changing rooms are cleaned only twice a day and uncertainty about cleaning sofas.

According to the municipal approved COVID plan, but the inspector was not sure if it was in line with public health.

“In my opinion, there is not enough on-site personnel to ensure full compliance,” the unidentified inspector’s notes said.

The inspector indicated that instructions had been given to resolve the identified problems.

A promotional poster for East Coast Ice’s Holiday Game Sense Skills Development Camp says it would include two days of ‘game situation skills’ and 60 to 80 minutes of ‘game situations’.

According to the inspector’s notes, they observed 30-minute exercises followed by 30 minutes of scrimmage with coaching on the ice.

At least one person who described themselves as a hockey parent in Dieppe emailed the health department’s communications director about the event on Dec. 27. Their name was darkened in the released records.

“I’m sorry to report that today was actually a full tournament,” the person wrote, saying they were concerned that future cases would lead to hockey being shut down completely.

Julie Albert, a city spokesperson, recently said in an email to CBC that the issues identified by the county were immediately sent to event organizers, who were reminded of public health rules.

“The corrections were made quickly after the inspection,” said Albert. She said she was unaware that fines were being imposed.

“There were also no cancellations or changes to the activities on the ice. Public health attended the entire tournament and we received no other corrective action.”

Calls and emails requesting comment from East Coast Ice went unanswered.

Recent requests for comment for this story for more than a week went unanswered by Public Health, including questions about whether any cases of COVID-19 were linked to the event.

Education is preferable to enforcement

It took the health department three months to provide the nine pages of emails through the county’s right to information system. The request was made after the province refused to say what the inspection found.

A similar file request to the Department of Justice and Public Security was declined in mid-January, citing an ongoing investigation.

It is unclear what that investigation entailed. A representative from the department suggested in a recent statement to the CBC that no fines have been imposed.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, the government has preferred to comply with public health regulations through education and correction rather than formal enforcement action, except where such efforts fail,” Coreen Enos said in the statement.

“This included thousands of job site inspections, from hockey tournaments to restaurants and food processors, that ended up modifying their practices without the need for a formal warrant or fine.”