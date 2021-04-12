Game Preview: Pacers vs Clippers





Matchup The Pacers (25-27) ride high on a three-game win streak and face a tough test on Tuesday-evening when they host Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (37-18). Indiana never got behind in Sunday night’s 132-125 victory in Memphis. The win over the Grizzlies was the best to date of Indiana’s new backcourt pairing of Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon, who achieved 63 points together. LeVert scored 34 points (his most in a Pacers uniform) on 14-of-20 shots, while Brogdon nearly scored a triple-double with 29 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists. PICTURE PLAYBACK: track last mode, remaining schedules and more Indiana’s new two-headed monster is now gearing up for a showdown with dynamic duo George and Leonard of the Clippers. The Clippers have won five consecutive games and 11 of 13 games on Tuesday, with both of their All-Stars playing very well over that trajectory. George has surpassed 30 points in each of his past three games en route to Tuesday’s game against his former team, including a 32-point nine-assist appearance in a win over Detroit on Sunday while Leonard rested. Leonard, meanwhile, averages a team-best 26 points per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field, 39.5 percent from a 3-point range and 87.8 percent from the free-throw line. He is also third to the Clippers in rebounding (6.6 per game), second in assists (5.0) and first in steals (1.7). Projected starters Malcolm Brogdon Caris LeVert Edmond Sumner Justin Holiday Domantas Sabonis Reggie Jackson Paul George Kawhi Leonard Marcus Morris Sr. Ivica Zubac Pacers: PG – Malcolm Brogdon, SG – Caris LeVert, SF – Edmond Sumner, PF – Justin Holiday, C – Domantas Sabonis

Clippers: PG – Reggie Jackson, SG – Paul George, SF – Kawhi Leonard, PF – Marcus Morris Sr., C – Ivica Zubac Injury report Pacers: Myles Turner – doubtful (right ankle sprain), TJ Warren – out (left foot stress fracture) Clippers: Patrick Beverley – off (left hand fourth metacarpal fracture), Serge Ibaka – off (low back pain) Last meeting January 17, 2021: The Clippers surpassed Indiana 39-20 in the third quarter and pulled away for a 129-96 win in Los Angeles. The Pacers rallied an early 18-point deficit to climb to within two with 10:13 am left in the third quarter, but Kawhi Leonard scored 11 points and five assists in the third quarter when the Clippers declined a 34-11 run. Six different Clippers combined to create eight 3-pointers in the frame. “They all hit it,” said Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren. “We put a lot of thought into Leonard and (Paul) George, and they got other guys to stand up and take pictures, which made it a little bit more difficult for us.” Doug McDermott scored 23 points in the season, while Domantas Sabonis added 17 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in the loss. George, Luke Kennard and Marcus Morris each scored 20 points to share the high scoring awards for the Clippers. Leonard added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists while serving the entire fourth quarter. Remarkable The Clippers have won three games in a row against Indiana.

Los Angeles’ 110-99 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 9, 2019 broke a three-game slip in Indiana.

The Pacers are only 2-9 in their last 11 home games, although their two wins were in their last five games at The Fieldhouse. Tickets A limited number of tickets to all upcoming Pacers home games from March 17 – April 21 are now on sale. Tickets for the last nine home games of the regular season go on sale on Monday, April 19. Single game ticket health and safety guidelines Broadcast information TV and radio lists TV: TNT – Announcers TBA

Radio: 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan – Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)



