Free agent RB James Conner visits Cardinals





Almost a month after the start of Free Agency, James Conner is attracting interest. The running back will visit the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. Conner’s inspirational career peaked in 2018 when he rushed nearly 1,000 yards for the Steelers, hit the end zone 13 times (rushing 12, receiving one) and earned a Pro Bowl nod just three years after he suffered an MCL tear and was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma while at the University of Pittsburgh. However, Conner’s output has been inconsistent since that memorable season, leading to an unceremonious exit from the Steelers after the 2020 campaign. With the Steelers under significant limit restrictions and required to take other positions, Pittsburgh was unlikely to make an exceptional effort to keep Conner. However, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t add value to the right team. Arizona could be that team, especially after running Kenyan Drake to Las Vegas and currently standing with a backfield led by a smaller spell Chase Edmonds. Conner would be the ideal addition and bring a larger ball carrier to the backfield that could carry a larger load, provided he is healthy. That’s been most of his career with Conner: He’s played at least 10 games in every NFL season, but never more than 14. He carried the load for the Steelers during that Pro Bowl season, with 215 tries for 973 yards and scored 12 hasty touchdowns, but far too often the focus was on his injury record status, not his production. Conner’s story is already one of great achievements, having defeated Hodgkin’s lymphoma while in college and recovering well enough to be selected in the third round of the 2017 draft. His time with the Steelers ended peacefully. , but that doesn’t mean he’s out of chances. The next could come in Arizona, which Pelissero said during Monday’s edition NFL now that it is unlikely that the taping would draw immediately, but the fit makes sense. In the end, it could just be a matter of dollars and cents for Conner, who told NFL.com last summer, “There’s no telling” exactly how long a career in the NFL could last. We will see if it continues in the desert.

