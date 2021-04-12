Racing forward in her tennis shoes

By Jean Godden

Washington’s own Senator Patty Murray has been described as “the most important politician you’ve never heard of”. That may be true on the streets of Manhattan and the cotton fields of Texas, but it is certainly not true here in Murray’s home state.

In the Evergreen State, we know that we have one of the most powerful US senators and that she has once again done something groundbreaking. In partnership with Connecticut’s more lavish Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the quiet, restrained Murray managed to get tax breaks for children in Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package.

For years, the two legislators worked on a proposal for a child discount. When they realized it was not part of Biden’s stimulus package, they set to work lobbying top White House officials. Their success in getting the tax credits into the package is expected to reduce child poverty by as much as half. It has been called “the most aggressive federal intervention to help poor children since the New Deal.”

Murray’s commitment to issues such as child poverty may be surprising at the national level, but not to those of us who know the senator. Like the late Senator Warren Magnuson, whose Senate Bar still uses it, Murray has been called “a workhorse, not a show horse.”

She has had an amazing career for someone who started out humble. She was one of seven children born to a family that once relied on food stamps when her father became ill with multiple sclerosis, making it impossible for him to continue running a Bothell five-and-dime store. . Murray, twins then known as Patricia Lynn Johns, worked their way through Washington State and settled with husband Rob Murray and their two children.

During her first foray into politics, where she led a group of moms and dads to cut back cuts to preschool education, Murray faced a hostile state legislator. He told her to “go home”. He said she couldn’t make a difference and was “just a mom in tennis shoes.”

She embraced the phrase and has campaigned for it ever since. She ran to and won a seat in the Shoreline School District and then a Senate seat. In 1992, provoked by Anita Hill’s hearings, she filed for suspension against Senator Brock Adams, a popular Democrat. Not a winning bet. But fate intervened: Adams, faced with allegations of sexual assault and rape, decided not to run for reelection. The height-challenged Murray (less than five feet) defeated the treetop-tall Republican Congressman Rob Chandler.

She continues to make good use of the ‘mom in tennis shoes’ meme as she hosts her annual Golden Tennis Shoe Luncheon honoring little-known citizens who do extraordinary things for others. During her 29 years in the United States Senate, where she now chairs the Health, Education and Human Services Committee and is the third-highest Democrat, Murray has devoted herself to the work of ordinary families.

She has a long list of accomplishments, including working with Rep. Paul Ryan in 2013 to produce a rare bipartisan budget. She was the title sponsor of 31 bills that have passed it into law, and she has worked tirelessly for women’s health care, environmental concerns, and veterans issues. She is known for her ‘ear tags,’ using her powerful position to provide generous benefits to her home state.

Patty (as her constituents know her) has often said that she focuses on “policies that make Americans feel like there is a place for them in this country where they can work and provide for their families at the same time.” Staffers say kids are the reason she wakes up every day.

She remains that same ‘mother in tennis shoes’. And – full disclosure – I’m not inclined to forget that sentence, because I have a pair of Patty’s tennis shoes, size small, on my bookshelf. She donated those tennis to a local charity auction and I was the secret highest bidder.