India defeated Olympic champion Argentina in hockey in the FIH Pro League

Goals from Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay and Mandeep Singh helped the Indian hockey team to win an outright victory over the Olympic champions in regular time.

The Indian hockey team recorded an extensive 3-0 victory over reigning Olympic champions Argentina in the FIH Pro League at the CeNARD sports complex in Buenos Aires on Sunday.

In a game that was largely unlike a day ago, India grew in confidence as the game progressed, calling the shots to take three more points for the two they earned on Saturday.

Goals of Harmanpreet Singh (11th minute), Lalit Upadhyay (25th minute) and Mandeep Singh (58th minute) were enough for India as they leaped Australia to fourth place on the points table with 15 points from their eight games.

Argentina started the game well and should have taken the lead in the first minutes of the game.

Harmanpreet Singh gave India the lead from a short corner. Photo: Hockey India

Capitalizing on a Harmanpreet Singh mistake, Nicolas Keenan drove into the Indian conspicuous circle to mount himself Maico Casella with a crossfield ball. However, the 23-year-old couldn’t sound like an Indian goalkeeper Krishna Pathak was on duty at the close of the corner on the Argentinian.

The Indian defense seemed to be in trouble as Argentina ruled the midfield with people like Ignacio Ortiz Matias Rey and Augustin Bugallo pressure the visitors to regain possession.

Krishna Pathak, who played for India in his 50th game, made sure nothing passed him by with some saves on the top draw his senior pro had. PR Sreejesh pumped on the couch.

Martin Ferreiro was denied twice from close range Lucas Vila didn’t get time to shoot until the ball was stolen from under his stick.

While Argentina couldn’t make their dominance count, the Indian hockey team benefited from the only increase in the first quarter.

Build on revenue, Dilpreet Singh did well to find an Argentinian foot in the batting circle for a penalty corner sent off by Harmanpreet Singh to put India in the lead. The Indian drag fagot kept his stroke low and aimed for the gap between goalkeeper Juan Vivaldi and the last man in front of his goal.

There was more drama in the first quarter as Argentina came close to equality time and again.

Harmanpreet Singh’s questionable defense was exposed by the hosts, with Nicolas Keenan repeatedly attempting to achieve the Indian goal.

But Krishna Pathak was enjoying a phenomenal time in the Indian goal as the youngster made sure to finish his milestone day with a zero.

Lalit Upadhyay doubled Indias’ advantage in the third quarter. Photo: Hockey India

The Indian hockey team grew in the tie as the game progressed and were rewarded for its persistence in the middle of the second quarter.

As Argentina stayed deep, India was forced to give up their high-octane game and resort to patient build-up. Cossfield balls became more prominent as India tried to stretch its opponents in search of gaps.

One of those moves saw the Indians free up some space on the right. Although Vivaldi saved the initial effort, Lalit Upadhyay showed great awareness to attack the rebound to help India double the advantage.

While the Indian hockey team continued to scavenge for more goals despite a two-goal cushion, the goalkeepers prevented Argentina from finding a way back as PR Sreejesh, who switched from Pathak throughout the game, matched his understudy with some nice saves of his own. .

Mandeep Singh later sealed the deal for India with a late close strike.

India will play two more exhibition games against Argentina before traveling to London next month to take on Great Britain in the FIH Pro League.