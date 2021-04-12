Twins-Red Sox match postponed after police shooting





The Guardian Minnesota Police Shoot Daunte Wright: What We Know So Far Wright was shot and murdered by police after being arrested for a traffic violation in Brooklyn Center, near Minneapolis Protesters took to the streets after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop by members of Brooklyn police Center on Sundays. Photo: Stephen Maturen / Getty ImagesDaunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man, was gunned down by police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Sunday. Protests erupted in the Minneapolis suburb, which is one of the most watched police trials in recent memory. Police said on Monday that the shooting appeared to be an accidental discharge and that the officer intended to use a Taser but had accidentally drawn a gun. Tensions were already high before the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, a white police officer who knelt on the neck of a black man named George Floyd for more than nine minutes last May. Floyd’s death sparked protests and civil unrest in the US and around the world, leading to a national bill on racism. What happened at Brooklyn Center? Wright was shot and killed by the police at a traffic stop. Family members identified Wright on the spot. The city of about 30,000 miles north of Minneapolis has a large African American population. Police said they detained Wright for a traffic violation. He turned out to have an existing warrant and the police tried to arrest him. Wright got back into his vehicle, the police fired the vehicle; Wright was hit and crashed a few blocks later. Katie Wright, a woman who identified herself as Dauntes’ mother, said she was on the phone with her son during the traffic stop. He told her he had been detained for air fresheners dangling from the rearview mirror, which is illegal in Minnesota. She said her Daunte family bought the car two weeks ago. I heard shuffling, and I heard police officers say, Daunte, don’t run, she said through tears, according to AP reports. The conversation has ended. When she dialed his number again, his girlfriend answered and said he was dead behind the wheel. It is unclear which warrant may have existed. In most cases, police policy warns against shooting moving cars. Police said they thought the officer’s body camera had been triggered during the shooting. How did protesters react? Police said a group of about 100 to 200 people had gathered at the Brooklyn Center Police Station. Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas into the crowd, which they said threw stones and other objects. The Associated Press and local media reported that some stores in the area were being broken into. Police declared the crowd illegal by 11:30 p.m., according to Minneapolis Public Radio, and said anyone left on the street, including journalists, would be arrested. According to Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, the protests had spread around 1.15am. The local school district turned to distance learning out of an abundance of caution and a curfew was issued until 6 a.m. Monday. What do local officials say about what happened? The mayor of Brooklyn Center said: Our entire community is filled with grief after the shooting of Daunte Wright today, with the involvement of an officer, and our hearts are with his family. He promised to make sure that justice is done, in a post on Twitter. The Minneapolis Criminal Arrest Bureau dealt with the case, and local media reports said the Minnesota National Guard was on the scene. Minnesota Democratic Governor Tim Walz tweeted that he was closely watching the situation at Brooklyn Center and that he and his wife were praying for the Daunte Wrights family as our state mourns another black life. man who was taken by the police. At a news conference on Monday, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said the officer in question, who is a woman but has not yet been named, was currently on administrative leave while an investigation is underway, including viewing camera images of the body . If you are right handed, you carry your firearm on your right and you carry your Taser on the left. This has been done purposefully and it has been trained. As I watch the video and listen to the officers’ commands, I believe the officer intended to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet, the chief said. It was reported that the officer heard Taser scream and still pulled the gun. The local mayor, Mike Elliott, said the deadly shooting couldn’t have happened at a worse time. Joe Biden is expected to address the shooting later on Monday, and the White House has contacted Elliott. I just got off the phone with @WhiteHouse. I appreciate @POTUS getting in touch to support its administration. pic.twitter.com/ejrttTOhlI Mayor Mike Elliott (@mayor_elliott) April 12, 2021 Why are tensions so high? Brooklyn Center is just 10 miles from Minneapolis, where Chauvin is on trial for second- and third-degree murder and second-degree murder in Floyd’s death. The trial has been closely monitored around the world and has already set a precedent when a police chief testified for the prosecution against the officer.







