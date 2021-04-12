The coverage of women’s tennis is more focused on details outside of the court, ITF study finds

A study by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) into gender equality in reporting on the sport found that women’s tennis receives less attention than men and that the discussion is less focused on the events on the field.

The research shows that their age is twice that of male counterparts, while the health and medical treatment of female players is also twice as great.

While the discussion of men’s tennis tends to focus on the battles and tennis history, details off the field, such as a player’s family, are more often referenced in the content of women’s tennis.

The study was conducted by Ipsos MORI as part of ITF’s Advantage All Gender Equality Strategy.

Level the Playing Field, an online global forum on gender equality, was hosted today by the ITF to coincide with the publication of the study.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King, known for his gender advocacy advocate, two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka and International Golf Federation Chairman Annika Srenstam – one of only two women to lead a Summer Olympic International Federation – will be among the speakers.

The study collected tennis content in English, French and Spanish, from 2019 and 2020, as well as some Chinese content from 2019, for analysis.

Content that named a top 100 athlete and referred to tennis was retrieved, and researchers say 25,000 online posts by gender, per year, by language made up the sample size.

Google’s search results were also analyzed, finding that when you search for “top 50 tennis players”, women accounted for only six of the 50 results returned.

Social issues, while generally having a “relatively low number of mentions,” are much more likely to be included in the content of women’s tennis, the study found.

Skin color is mentioned 11 times more often for women’s tennis, and the Black Lives Matter movement got three times as many mentions in women’s content as in men’s.

The frequency of Black Lives Matter mentions may be due to high profile women’s players, such as four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka, using their platform to campaign for social justice reform.

Osaka withdrew from the Cincinnati Open last year to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin by police, which led to today’s entire tournament being canceled and the Japanese star eventually rejoining the field.

The following month, Osaka won the US Open after going to trial before every match wearing a mask bearing the name of an African American who had been murdered – many by police – without the perpetrators receiving severe punishment.

Other findings included that men’s content is 70 percent more likely to state a player’s physical ability, twice as likely to use what was described as’ combat terminology ‘, twice as likely to use the acronym’ GOAT “- the greatest of all time – and references to” making history “are 40 percent or more common.

Naomi Osaka is more ardent supporter of social justice issues than male players of equal standing Getty Images

In turn, researchers say that ‘career’ occurs almost 50 percent more often in women’s content, including clothing.

ITF Chairman David Haggerty said it is “important to recognize the gender-based difference in tennis coverage.”

“Voice is one of the main pillars of our Advantage All strategy,” said Haggerty.

“To have a positive impact in this area, it is essential that we have a credible understanding of media and the language of social media.

“The results show that, despite similar public interest in both men’s and women’s tennis, there is a marked difference in the story that surrounds them.

“It is important to recognize that this difference is not always negative, but we must avoid a situation where a different focus arises due to conscious or unconscious bias, as that can ultimately diminish the athletic performance of female athletes.”