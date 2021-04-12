‘We’re not done yet’: Duke field hockey takes down number 3 Louisville in shootout

It was the kind of ending that sophomore Hannah Miller will never forget.

After they were still tied after two overtime on Saturday afternoon, No. 15 Duke and No. 3 Louisville in a shootout at Jack Katz Stadium, and Miller decided it was time to end the game. She dribbled the ball to the left side of the goal, but instead of flipping a backhander, Miller broke out a 360 turn and fired the shot into the net to win the match 4-3.

It was great, said head coach Pam Bustin. I think the way we’ve been battling lately and the way we’ve really pushed ourselves in training, at some point it was going to go that way and we got down to it and I’m really proud of the team because they stay so involved and so wary of what they had to do to get that victory today.

The revelry that erupted in the seconds after the winning goal was all the more rewarding as the Blue Devils (4-11, 2-3 in the ACC) have fallen on the wrong side of five of their previous overtime. games this season. Miller’s triumphant fist pump seemed to mark the culmination of a year of hard work.

We have a young team in that regard, Bustin said in reference to the other overtime losses. Many of them have not experienced this over time and our leadership is still evolving and we just kept working on it. We practiced it, we watched video. You just try to get better in different game scenarios and try to increase our hockey IQ.

One of the Blue Devils illustrating exactly the kind of growth that Bustin is talking about is freshman goalkeeper Piper Hampsch. To kick off the fall season, the native of Hopedale, Massachusetts, had a string of games with a save rate below .600, but slowly started making its way, eventually booking two shutouts by the end of the fall.

As the calendar continued to grow, Hampsch continued to improve, with her two season-defining moments arriving April 2 with her 19 saves against North Carolina and Saturday against Louisville (12-5, 2-3) with her seven saves in regulation and overtime and game saves. stops in the shootout.

[Hampsch] continues to develop, Bustin said. I was just joking with her that her heart rate is zero. It’s so low. She has a good open mind about what to do and she just stays in it and I think that’s one of her strongest qualities.

Hampsch’s calmness was under threat on Saturday. While Miller might get all the glory for actually hitting the winning goal, it was Hampschs’ acrobatic rescue from the Mercedes Pastors shooting that led Miller to seal the deal.

Pastor had defeated Hampsch earlier in the shootout, but on her second attempt, Hampsch would not be fooled again. As Pastor approached goal, Hampsch pressurized Louisville and forced a wandering shot.

While Hampsch and a slew of other freshmen were the main story of the 2020-21 season, Saturday’s victory would not have been possible without Noor van de Laar’s veterans, Libby Thompson and Eva Nunnink, who each scored a goal.

The Blue Devils have just one more regular season game against Boston College next Saturday, and they are still in the game for an at-large bid for the NCAA tournament.

Get overtime, all Duke athletics Sign up for our editorially compiled weekly newsletter. Cancel anytime.

And while the future may be unclear, Bustin has plans to use this game for the future.

Weren’t done. This process continues. This is about the long game for us, so there are still things to look at, evaluate, and get better from today.